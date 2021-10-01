Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid but has no symptoms, the court said Friday.

Kavanaugh, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said. Kavanaugh is 56.

"Justice Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday," a court statement said.

The justices were tested Thursday because they planned to be in the courtroom Friday for the formal investiture ceremony for the court's newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

As a precaution, Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, will not attend the ceremony, the court said.