Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for non-surgical bile stent procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital Wednesday to undergo a routine non-surgical procedure to correct a bile stent, a court spokesperson told NBC News.

The 87-year-old justice, who has had past health scares, is customarily transparent to the public about her medical history. She was previously admitted to and quickly released from The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore earlier this month for the treatment of a possible infection.

She underwent a minimally invasive procedure Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed in August 2019, the court said in a statement.

"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences, and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," the court spokesperson said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week."

Ginsburg, who one of the court's liberal-leaning justices, was also treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer. She was hospitalized earlier this year released after being treated for gallstones. She underwent a nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital this past May for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection. The condition was detected after the court's historic telephone session for oral arguments. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

Despite her health issues, Ginsburg was active during the court's term this year, which ended in July. Last year, she missed a courtroom argument for the first time since she took her seat on the bench in 1993.