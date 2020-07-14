Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Supreme Court Justice Ruther Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection.

Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, the court said.

The 87-year-old justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment, according to the court.

Ginsburg was hospitalized earlier this year released after being treated for gallstones. She underwent a nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in May for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection. The condition was detected after the court's historic telephone session for oral arguments. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

Ginsburg, who one of the court's liberal-leaning justices, was also treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer.