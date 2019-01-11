Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dareh Gregorian

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will return to work and needs no further medical treatment, the court said Friday.

Ginsburg, 85, missed high court arguments for the first time in her 25 years in the Supreme Court this past week as she recuperates from cancer surgery. Doctors removed a portion of her lung on December 21 after cancerous nodules were detected.

"Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required," said court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

"Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments. Her recovery from surgery is on track."