By Dareh Gregorian

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will return to work and needs no further medical treatment, the court said Friday.

Ginsburg, 85, missed high court arguments for the first time in her 25 years in the Supreme Court this past week as she recuperates from cancer surgery. Doctors removed a portion of her lung on December 21 after cancerous nodules were detected.

"Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required," said court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

"Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments. Her recovery from surgery is on track."

The court had said immediately after Ginsburg's surgery that there was no sign of other cancer and no additional treatment was planned at that time. Friday's statement, updating her condition, confirmed that early assessment.

Medical experts have said it takes about a month to recover from the kind of surgery Ginsburg had in December. For that reason, she was not expected to be back for January's oral arguments, even though it meant breaking her record of never missing a day in the courtroom for health reasons — despite two earlier surgical procedures for different cancers.

After next week's arguments, the justices aren't scheduled to resume hearing cases until February 19.

The cancerous spots on Ginsburg's lungs were detected after she sought treatment on November 7 for three ribs that were fractured in a fall in her court office. Ginsburg will turn 86 in March.