Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down Thursday

Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court on Thursday at noon, he said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Breyer told the president in January that he intended to step down as soon as the court handed down the final decisions of the term. Court official said Wednesday that the remaining decisions would be announced Thursday.

“Accordingly, my retirement from active service ... will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon,” Breyer wrote.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," he wrote.

Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in April to succeed Breyer. She will take his place on the bench as soon as she is sworn in, by taking both the constitutional and the judicial oaths. The court did not immediately say when that would happen.

Breyer, who will turn 84 in August, is the court’s oldest member. He served as a justice for 28 years. Before that, he was a federal appeals court judge in Boston for 14 years.