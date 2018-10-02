Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at a man in altercation at college bar

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at a man during an altercation at a bar while in college.

A report released Tuesday by police in New Haven, Connecticut, shows that Kavanaugh was questioned after the 1985 incident, but wasn't arrested.

The report says 21-year-old Dom Cozzolino told police that Kavanaugh threw ice at him for "some unknown reason." Cozzolino said he then got hit on the ear with a glass.

A witness told police the man who threw the glass was Chris Dudley, Kavanaugh's close friend. Chad Ludington, another Yale classmate, told The New York Times the altercation happened while they were drinking at a bar after a concert.

Dudley and Cozzolino didn't immediately return messages on Tuesday.

The White House noted that Kavanaugh wasn't arrested or charged and questioned the incident's relevance.

Meanwhile Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh's, has completed his interview with FBI agents.

His attorney, Barbara "Biz" Van Gelder, wouldn't say Tuesday when the interview concluded or what Judge was asked. Judge is one of multiple people the FBI has already interviewed as part of its reopened background investigation into Kavanaugh.

On Monday, Van Gelder said her client had been questioned by the FBI but the interview was "not completed."

Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, has said Judge was in the room when a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the early 1980s. Judge has denied the allegations, as has Kavanaugh.

Two other people who Ford said attended the same party have also been interviewed by the FBI.