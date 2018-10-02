Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick speaks out on sexual abuse allegations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Julie Swetnick says she's a shy person who pays no attention to politics. But she says she felt she had to go public with serious allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an exclusive broadcast interview with NBC News, Swetnick claims she saw Kavanaugh behave inappropriately at parties in the early 1980s.

"He was very aggressive — very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk. I saw him — go up to girls and paw on them, try to, you know, get a little too handsy, touching them in private parts. I saw him try to shift clothing," she told Snow.

Swetnick said that it was only after Christine Blasey Ford came forward in a Washington Post article from September 16 to allege in Kavanaugh had attacked her during at a party that she realized she had a similar story to tell.

NBC News was unable to independently corroborate Swetnick's claims and has not spoken with anyone who says they saw Swetnick at parties with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has said he does not know Swetnick and has called her claims a farce.

Swetnick provided NBC News with the names of four friends who she said went to the parties with her. One is deceased, while two others did not respond to requests for comment. A fourth told NBC News he didn't remember Swetnick and didn't think he'd socialized with her.

The FBI is now free to interview Julie Swetnick if it wishes. NBC News

Swetnick says she saw boys gathered outside closed rooms at parties but did not know what was happening behind those closed doors until she says she herself was attacked around 1982.

"My body was violated," she said, sighing. "My soul was broken ... I felt like somebody took me and basically said, 'You're worthless. You are nothing to us. You are disposable.'"

She described feeling unwell, being "shoved into a room" and then being raped by more than one man.

She says Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were in the same part of the house earlier that evening but she cannot be sure if they were involved.

"I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me," she said.

In a previous statement to NBC News, Mark Judge's attorney also said that "Mr. Judge vehemently denies Ms. Swetnick’s allegations."

Swetnick said she told her mother and a police officer about the attack shortly afterward. Both her mother and the officer are now deceased. NBC News filed a public records request for related documents, but local officials said a response could take up to 30 days.

Swetnick, now 55, says that when she decided to come forward, a friend put her in touch with Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing former adult actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with President Trump and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

On Monday afternoon, the White House authorized the FBI to expand its supplemental investigation of Kavanaugh and interview anyone it deems necessary, as long as its review is finished this week. Swetnick says she very much wants to talk to the FBI.

President Trump Monday questioned Swetnick's credibility, as have Republican senators.

Asked about a lawsuit filed by a former employer that said she engaged in "unwelcome sexual innuendo" in the workplace and lied about graduating from Johns Hopkins, Swetnick said the suit was unfounded. The suit, filed in Portland, Oregon in November, 2000, was dismissed with prejudice a month later.

And an ex-boyfriend of Swetnick's in March, 2001, petitioned for a restraining order against her in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and accused her of threatening his family. Records show the suit was dismissed less than two weeks later.

"That is absolutely preposterous, and honestly, I never received a restraining order," said Swetnick.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly, adamantly denied all the claims of sexual misconduct against him, and during questioning in the Senate on Thursday, he swore that none of Swetnick's allegations were true, and that he'd never met her.

He called her story "nonsense" and a "farce."

"You know what I say to that?" said Swetnick. "He's a liar."