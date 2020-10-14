ANALYSIS: Barrett reveals formula for reversing landmark rulings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing a second round of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the third day of her confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Tuesday faced a marathon day of questioning from the committee's 22 senators, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

Democrats on the committee asked her to explain her positions on the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, the upcoming election and other contentious issues that she might need to rule on if she is confirmed.

