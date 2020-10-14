Amy Coney Barrett: I will not be used as a ‘pawn’ to decide election

SEE NEW POSTS

Graham says Democrats have made Barrett hearings all about 'Obamacare' Graham said that Democrats have made the Barrett confirmation hearings about the threat to the future of "Obamacare." "Obamacare is on the ballot. If you want socialized, single-payer health care, that's on the ballot," Graham said. Democrats fear that Barrett would vote with conservative justices on the Supreme Court to strike down the health care law in an upcoming case that the court will hear Nov. 10.







Graham launches into 2nd round of questions by criticizing Harris for questioning Barrett's candidness Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, started his 20-minute round of questioning by criticizing Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for suggesting that Barrett was not candid in her answers Tuesday. "I couldn't disagree more," Graham told Barrett on Wednesday as senators began the second round of questioning. "This hearing, to me, is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women," he said. "You're going to shatter that barrier. I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you. You've been candid to this body about who you are, what you believe."







ANALYSIS: Barrett reveals formula for reversing landmark rulings With the help of senators of both parties, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett laid out a roadmap for overturning the Roe vs. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights and the Brown vs. Board of Education decision outlawing school segregation. Barrett declined to say Tuesday how she would rule on any future cases, including those involving abortion, racial discrimination, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act. But she did articulate clear views on the relative susceptibility of Roe and Brown to reversal. She observed that Brown is only settled so long as no one sues the government — federal, state or local — for segregating schools. And she said that Roe, because it is more controversial, is more open to being thrown out. Read more here.






