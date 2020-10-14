Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing a second round of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the third day of her confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Tuesday faced a marathon day of questioning from the committee's 22 senators, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.
Democrats on the committee asked her to explain her positions on the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, the upcoming election and other contentious issues that she might need to rule on if she is confirmed.
FACT CHECK: Barrett says polygamy is illegal in 'many places.' It's illegal everywhere.
In answer to Lindsey Graham’s questions about polygamy, Barrett said “Polygamy, obviously, in many places is still illegal.”
In fact, polygamy is illegal in every state.
Utah recently changed its law to downgrade the nature of the offense, but it’s still illegal there.
Barrett says laws to protect integrity of the ballot box can be subject to litigation
Graham asked Barrett if it's appropriate for legislative bodies to protect the integrity of the ballot box. She said that "any specific measures that legislative bodies took to protect the integrity of the ballot box could be subject to litigation, subject to challenge."
One of the reasons, Graham said, that Republicans have not reached an agreement with House Democrats on a Covid-19 relief package is because, he claimed, "they're mandating ballot harvesting as a national policy" — a reference to proposed measures on mail-in ballots.
"I think it's ripe for fraud," he said. "We've seen evidence of ballots being placed in people's cars and dropped in ditches. So I think there will be an effort I hope to protect the integrity of the ballot, and also ensure easy voting."
Democrats have wanted to expand access to voting during the pandemic by expanding mail-in ballot opportunities.
Amy Coney Barrett: I will not be used as a ‘pawn’ to decide electionOct. 14, 202003:07
Graham says Democrats have made Barrett hearings all about 'Obamacare'
Graham said that Democrats have made the Barrett confirmation hearings about the threat to the future of "Obamacare."
"Obamacare is on the ballot. If you want socialized, single-payer health care, that’s on the ballot," Graham said.
Democrats fear that Barrett would vote with conservative justices on the Supreme Court to strike down the health care law in an upcoming case that the court will hear Nov. 10.
Graham launches into 2nd round of questions by criticizing Harris for questioning Barrett's candidness
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, started his 20-minute round of questioning by criticizing Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for suggesting that Barrett was not candid in her answers Tuesday.
"I couldn't disagree more," Graham told Barrett on Wednesday as senators began the second round of questioning.
"This hearing, to me, is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women," he said. "You're going to shatter that barrier. I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you. You've been candid to this body about who you are, what you believe."
Barrett pressed on past Supreme Court rulings in confirmation hearing
ANALYSIS: Barrett reveals formula for reversing landmark rulings
With the help of senators of both parties, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett laid out a roadmap for overturning the Roe vs. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights and the Brown vs. Board of Education decision outlawing school segregation.
Barrett declined to say Tuesday how she would rule on any future cases, including those involving abortion, racial discrimination, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act.
But she did articulate clear views on the relative susceptibility of Roe and Brown to reversal. She observed that Brown is only settled so long as no one sues the government — federal, state or local — for segregating schools. And she said that Roe, because it is the subject of more controversy, is more open to being thrown out.
Barrett condemns white supremacy, acknowledges 'some implicit bias' in criminal justice system
Asked by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., whether she condemns white supremacy, Barrett said, "Yes."
Booker, in a clear dig at Trump, replied, "I'm sorry that question even had to be asked."
Asked whether there was "implicit racial bias" in the criminal justice system, Barrett said, "Senator, it would be hard to imagine in a criminal justice system as big as ours not having any implicit bias in it."
Asked whether that was a yes, Barrett said, "Yes, in our large criminal justice system it would inconceivable that there wasn't some implicit bias."
While Trump has acknowledged that there are some "bad apples" in police departments, he has railed against anti-discrimination training measures and directed federal agencies to prohibit them.
Barrett also defended her ruling upholding the dismissal of a workplace discrimination case involving a Black man who said he'd been called the N-word by a supervisor.
Barrett told Booker that he was "mischaracterizing" her ruling, noting that she was part of a unanimous three-judge panel. She said that the employee was already being fired when the word was used and that he hadn't tried to tie evidence of the slur into his discrimination claim.