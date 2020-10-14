SEE NEW POSTS

Hearing has resumed after quick lunch break The hearing has resumed after a 30-minute lunch break. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is up for her second round of questioning.







Committee takes 30-minute lunch break The committee is taking a lunch break and will return at 12:30 p.m. ET, Graham said. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will begin her questions for Barrett when the senators return. Lawmakers are on their second round of questions and their third day of the hearing. Each senator has been given up to 20 minutes to ask questions of the nominee.







Cruz attacks absent Democrats, Durbin responds by pointing to pandemic Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, began his round of questions by criticizing Democrats for not being inside the hearing room throughout the day, claiming it indicates they "don't have substantive criticism." Durbin, however, interjected, raising a point of personal privilege to say the country is in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, "and some members are in their offices following this on television, and to suggest their absence here means they're not following or participating is incorrect." Cruz then noted that all but two Democrats on the committee were in the hearing room at one point during the first round of questions Tuesday. The second round of questions is taking place Wednesday before the panel goes into closed session with Barrett. Many senators generally pop into hearings when it comes time for them to speak and don't sit in the room throughout. Cruz criticizes Democrats for being absent at hearing, Durbin reminds him of Covid pandemic Oct. 14, 2020 01:12







Barrett says she didn't know justices are subject to lower ethics standards Whitehouse spoke about how Supreme Court justices are not subject to some of the codes of ethics that apply to lawmakers or judges of lower courts and about the lower reporting requirements that the justices have. "I think it's anomalous that the highest court should have the lowest standards," Whitehouse said. "I hope you'll keep an open mind about trying to fix that when you're on the court." Barrett said she didn't realize that justices have lower standards in reporting their financial disclosures. "I'm surprised because I did think it was a statute that applied to everyone — so I'm surprised," she said. "I've always complied with filling out my financial disclosure reports."







Leahy calls out Cornyn retweet showing dated photo of maskless senators In a tweet, Leahy called out a post on Twitter from Cornyn, who retweeted a photo of Democratic senators huddled together, free of face coverings, along with the question, "Masks?" Hi John, this picture was taken well before the pandemic.



Also, I look forward to you calling out President Trump for not wearing a mask next time. https://t.co/aMDG5v4gAw — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) October 14, 2020 The photo of Booker and Whitehouse surrounding Blumenthal is from the Kavanaugh hearings in 2018, well before the coronavirus pandemic. Leahy noted that the photo was dated and added that he looks forward to Cornyn "calling out President Trump for not wearing a mask next time." Masks? https://t.co/28BIX2oIuR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 14, 2020







Barrett doesn't say if Social Security and Medicare are constitutional Amy Coney Barrett refrained Wednesday from saying whether she believes the Social Security and Medicare programs are constitutional. Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked Barrett if she agrees with originalist scholars like Mike Rappaport, a law professor at the University of San Diego, who has written to argue that those two programs are unconstitutional. Barrett, who also describes herself as an originalist, said she hasn't seen his article and could not comment. Asked broadly if she agrees with scholars who say Social Security and Medicare exceed the government's power under the Constitution, Barrett said she couldn't answer because she hadn't reviewed the arguments and that such a lawsuit could become before her. "I can't answer the question in the abstract," Barrett replied. Feinstein sounded surprised at her evasion. "It's hard for me to believe that's a real question," the senator said. "The Medicare program is really sacrosanct in this country."







Committee to take lunch break around noon Graham announced the committee will take a break for lunch around noon, once Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, finish their questions. Each senator has up to 20 minutes for this round of questions.







How SCOTUS has ruled on severability Feinstein says she is 'really impressed' with Barrett's definition of severability Oct. 14, 2020 04:19 During her Q&A with Feinstein, Barrett said the key question in this year's Obamacare case is what the lawyers call severability, which means deciding whether a part of a law that's determined to be invalid dooms the entire law, or whether the invalid part it can be severed to leave the rest of the law intact. In a case last term about a federal statute, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion upholding the law and finding an invalid part of it severable. His opinion included a section analyzing how the court makes that kind of decision. That part of his opinion was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, who are also among the court's conservatives. The Supreme Court's precedents over time have reflected a decisive preference for surgical severance rather than wholesale destruction, even in the absence of a severability clause. From Marbury v. Madison to the present, apart from some isolated detours mostly in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the court's remedial preference after finding a provision of a federal law unconstitutional has been to salvage rather than destroy the rest of the law. The presumption manifests the judiciary's respect for Congress' legislative role by keeping courts from unnecessarily disturbing a law apart from invalidating the provision that is unconstitutional.







Barrett refuses to say whether a president can deny the right to vote based on a person's race Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., referred to a question asked by Feinstein on Tuesday about whether the president has the authority to unilaterally delay an election under any circumstances, to which Barrett had answered that she wouldn't be a "legal pundit." Durbin then asked Barrett what her response would be if the president had the authority to unilaterally deny the right to vote to any person based on his or her race. Barrett said the equal protection clause "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race," and the 15th Amendment "protects the right to vote against discrimination based on race." Pressed again to answer the question, Barrett said, "I just referenced the 14th and 15th amendments, the same ones that you just repeated back to me that do prohibit discrimination on the basis of race and voting. So, as I said, I don't know how else, I can say it, the Constitution contains provisions that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race and voting." "I really can't say anything more than I'm not going to answer hypotheticals," she added. Durbin presses Barrett on president's ability to deny right to vote based on race Oct. 14, 2020 02:31







Can the president pardon himself? Barrett is right to say the Supreme Court has never considered whether a president can pardon himself or herself. Because no president has ever been charged with a crime, no president has ever tried to pardon himself, and therefore no one knows whether a president has the power of self-pardon. Not surprisingly, legal scholars disagree. A 1974 Justice Department memorandum concluded that the answer was no, because of "the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case." However, that same memo also laid out the following scenario, which it said would probably be legally permissible. A president could invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring himself temporarily unable to discharge the duties of the office, allowing the vice president to become acting president and issue a pardon. The president could then resume the duties of the office, pardon intact. So a president would not have directly issued the pardon, but he'd have it anyway.






