Hawley's comment about 'Borking' Barrett falls flat Hawley was making a reference to Democrats' attacks on Judge Robert Bork, which ultimately torpedoed his 1987 Supreme Court nomination. Hawley: I think what we've seen is the attempted Bork-ing of Judge Amy Barrett.



Barrett refuses to answer Sen. Hawley's 'hypothetical' question about a former vice president's son Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked Barrett a "hypothetical" question about whether a vice president's son who "sold access" to his father who took action on his case would constitute "foreign corruption." Hawley said "I think it's only fair that I ask, hypothetically speaking, just hypothetically" about the case, a clear reference to debunked allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. "I can't answer hypotheticals," Barrett said.







Barrett says it would be 'unthinkable' for a legislature to pass a law challenging contraception ruling Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asked Barrett about the case Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right to buy and use contraception for married couples, and whether it was correctly decided. Barrett declined to answer the question, saying that she can't express a view on that issue just as she hasn't on a number of other cases. "I think Griswold isn't going anywhere unless you plan to pass a law prohibiting couples or all people from using birth control... It seems unthinkable that any legislature would pass such a law," Barrett added. States have considered laws to limit access to emergency contraceptives like Plan B.







Sasse, Cruz spar over baseball and the Houston Astros During Sasse's line of questioning, he began talking about the Houston Astros and called the major league team "miserable cheaters" because he said "they steal signs." "They've done a whole bunch of miserable things historically and they deserve to be punished probably more than they had been," Sasse said. Texas Sen. John Cornyn interjected, "Thank goodness the First Amendment protects that erroneous opinion." Cruz then said that he was tempted to make a parliamentary inquiry in the "unjustified broadside from the senator from Nebraska" and whether it violates a committee rule. "I decided not to when I came to the realization that Nebraska lacks a professional baseball team," Cruz said, describing the attack as a "cry for help" while criticizing the state's college football team.







Barrett tries to list the 5 freedoms in the First Amendment When Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was questioning Barrett, he asked her to list the five freedoms laid out in the First Amendment. "Speech, religion, press, assembly...," said Barrett, who then tried to count them on her hand and she said, "I don't know, what am I missing?" "Redress or protests," Sasse said.







Klobuchar asks if it's a coincidence Barrett would be third justice who worked on Bush v. Gore Klobuchar asked Barrett if absentee ballots, "better known as mail-in ballots," are an essential way to vote for millions of people right now in the middle of the current pandemic. "That's a matter of policy on which I can't express a view," Barrett said. "To me, that just feels like a fundamental part of our democracy," Klobuchar responded. Klobuchar then pointed out that if confirmed, the Supreme Court would have three justices who worked on behalf of the Republican Party on the pivotal Bush v. Gore case in 2000 that resulted in George W. Bush winning that year's presidential election after a recount in Florida. She said that would include Barrett, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Asked if she thinks that's a coincidence, Barrett said, "Senator Klobuchar, if you're asking me whether I was nominated for this seat because I worked on Bush versus Gore for a very brief period of time as a young associate, that doesn't make sense to me."







Klobuchar says Barrett's 'tracks' signal that she could vote to strike down 'Obamacare' Klobuchar said that Barrett's record signals that she could vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act in the upcoming Supreme Court case. "I've been following the tracks and the only way for the American people to figure out how you might roll is to follow your record and follow the tracks," said Klobuchar, who noted that Barrett has said she considers Scalia a mentor, has criticized Chief Justice John Roberts upholding the ACA and praised the dissent by Scalia in that ruling. "To me, these tracks lead us to one place, and that is that you will have the polar opposite judicial philosophy of Justice Ginsburg, and to me, that would change the balance of this court," Klobuchar added.







