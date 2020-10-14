Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing a second round of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the third day of her confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Tuesday faced a marathon day of questioning from the committee's 22 senators, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.
Democrats on the committee asked her to explain her positions on the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, the upcoming election and other contentious issues that she might need to rule on if she is confirmed.
Barrett deflects more questions on birth control case
Barrett was pressed for her views on the precedent set in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right to buy and use contraception for married couples, where she declined to answer and suggested the inquiry was irrelevant.
"I would be surprised if people were afraid birth control was going to be criminalized," Barrett told Blumenthal.
As for how she would have ruled had she been on the high court at the time the case was decided, she said, "I can't give a yes or no answer."
Coons had asked Barrett about the case earlier in the day, and she wouldn't say whether she thought it was correctly decided.
"I think Griswold isn't going anywhere unless you plan to pass a law prohibiting couples or all people from using birth control ... It seems unthinkable that any legislature would pass such a law," Barrett told Coons.
Hearing paused a second time after technical problem
The hearing was paused for a second time after a technical problem made microphones stop working.
Barrett hearing resumes after technical problem
The Barrett hearing has resumed following an unscheduled almost 40-minute break after technicians solved a sound issue that deadened the microphones.
The sound cut out shortly after Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., had begun questioning the judge.
"Sorry about the interruption," Judiciary Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham said as the hearing resumed.
Senators spent the break milling around the hearing room and chatting in their masks until the sound issue was resolved. Barrett spent some of the time in a separate holding room.
Technical difficulties lead to unscheduled Barrett break
Graham called a 10-minute break at Barrett's hearing after her microphone went dead while she was being questioned by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
The problem also seemed to strike all the senators, leading Graham to jokingly call out that "the Russians" were responsible. He called a recess while they try to fix the problem.
Hawley's comment about 'Borking' Barrett falls flat
Hawley was making a reference to Democrats' attacks on Judge Robert Bork, which ultimately torpedoed his 1987 Supreme Court nomination.
Barrett refuses to answer Sen. Hawley's 'hypothetical' question about a former vice president's son
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked Barrett a "hypothetical" question about whether a vice president's son who "sold access" to his father who took action on his case would constitute "foreign corruption."
Hawley said "I think it's only fair that I ask, hypothetically speaking, just hypothetically" about the case, a clear reference to debunked allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
"I can't answer hypotheticals," Barrett said.
Barrett says it would be 'unthinkable' for a legislature to pass a law challenging contraception ruling
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asked Barrett about the case Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right to buy and use contraception for married couples, and whether it was correctly decided.
Barrett declined to answer the question, saying that she can't express a view on that issue just as she hasn't on a number of other cases.
"I think Griswold isn't going anywhere unless you plan to pass a law prohibiting couples or all people from using birth control... It seems unthinkable that any legislature would pass such a law," Barrett added.
States have considered laws to limit access to emergency contraceptives like Plan B.
Sasse, Cruz spar over baseball and the Houston Astros
During Sasse's line of questioning, he began talking about the Houston Astros and called the major league team "miserable cheaters" because he said "they steal signs."
"They've done a whole bunch of miserable things historically and they deserve to be punished probably more than they had been," Sasse said.
Texas Sen. John Cornyn interjected, "Thank goodness the First Amendment protects that erroneous opinion."
Cruz then said that he was tempted to make a parliamentary inquiry in the "unjustified broadside from the senator from Nebraska" and whether it violates a committee rule.
"I decided not to when I came to the realization that Nebraska lacks a professional baseball team," Cruz said, describing the attack as a "cry for help" while criticizing the state's college football team.
Barrett tries to list the 5 freedoms in the First Amendment
When Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was questioning Barrett, he asked her to list the five freedoms laid out in the First Amendment.
"Speech, religion, press, assembly...," said Barrett, who then tried to count them on her hand and she said, "I don't know, what am I missing?"
"Redress or protests," Sasse said.
Klobuchar asks if it's a coincidence Barrett would be third justice who worked on Bush v. Gore
Klobuchar asked Barrett if absentee ballots, "better known as mail-in ballots," are an essential way to vote for millions of people right now in the middle of the current pandemic.
"That's a matter of policy on which I can't express a view," Barrett said.
"To me, that just feels like a fundamental part of our democracy," Klobuchar responded.
Klobuchar then pointed out that if confirmed, the Supreme Court would have three justices who worked on behalf of the Republican Party on the pivotal Bush v. Gore case in 2000 that resulted in George W. Bush winning that year's presidential election after a recount in Florida. She said that would include Barrett, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Asked if she thinks that's a coincidence, Barrett said, "Senator Klobuchar, if you're asking me whether I was nominated for this seat because I worked on Bush versus Gore for a very brief period of time as a young associate, that doesn't make sense to me."
Barrett says she did not 'cut a deal with the president' on any cases
In an exchange with Klobuchar, Barrett reiterated comments that she made in her testimony before the committee on Tuesday about not making any pre-commitments about any cases — including the Affordable Care Act case.
"You're suggesting that I have animus or that I cut a deal with the president and I was very clear yesterday that that isn't what happened," Barrett said.