Harris, Barrett have testy exchange on voting rights Sen. Kamala Harris began her questioning by focusing on voting rights and paying tribute to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis before getting into a testy exchange with Barrett. The vice presidential nominee and former prosecutor asked the judge whether she agreed with Chief Justice John Roberts that "voting discrimination still exists and no one doubts that." "I'm not going to make a comment," Barrett told the Democratic vice presidential nominee, who noted that 23 states "have passed restrictive voting laws" since the Voting Rights Act was gutted in in 2013. "These are very charged issues" that are likely to come before the high court, Barrett told Harris. The judge did offer that, "Racial discrimination still exists in the United States." Barrett 'will not engage' on Harris' questioning about voting rights Oct. 14, 2020 03:27







Barrett declines to answer whether child separation is 'wrong' During questioning from Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Barrett refused to say whether she thought separating children from their parents at the border is "wrong." Saying he considered the answer "obvious," Booker asked, "Do you think it is wrong to separate children from their parents" in order to deter "immigrants from coming to the United States?" Barrett told him, "That has been a matter of policy debate" and "hot political debate in which I cannot express a view or be drawn into as a judge." Booker kept pressing, asking, "As a human being, do you believe that is wrong?" Barrett again declined to answer, saying she would not comment on the morality of the position and "cannot be drawn into a debate about the administration's immigration policy." Barrett: 'I can't express a view' on Trump administration border separation policies Oct. 14, 2020 01:33







Barrett says Supreme Court's election role would be to keep it 'fair' After dodging questions about the upcoming election earlier in the hearing, Barrett said the Supreme Court's role should only to be ensure a "fair" election. Asked by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., if the Supreme Court would elect the next president, Barrett said its role would be to make sure the results are protected. "While it's impossible to predict what aspect [of the election] would be challenged," Barrett said, election laws "are designed to protect the right to vote." She was then asked by Tillis if she agreed that every registered voter in the country should vote on Nov. 11, which is eight days after the Nov. 3, Election Day. "Of course," she answered.







Barrett sidesteps question on pandemic restrictions involving churches and protests Barrett sidestepped a question from Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on her views on pandemic restrictions against protests as opposed to religious worship. "Those aren't things I'd be able to comment on," she told him. Asked how she'd evaluate such cases, Barrett said, "The general position is the government has a compelling interest in responding to" a public health crisis, but "First Amendment concerns would "come into play as well."







Barrett deflects more questions on birth control case Barrett was pressed for her views on the precedent set in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right to buy and use contraception for married couples, where she declined to answer and suggested the inquiry was irrelevant. "I would be surprised if people were afraid birth control was going to be criminalized," Barrett told Blumenthal. As for how she would have ruled had she been on the high court at the time the case was decided, she said, "I can't give a yes or no answer." Coons had asked Barrett about the case earlier in the day, and she wouldn't say whether she thought it was correctly decided. "I think Griswold isn't going anywhere unless you plan to pass a law prohibiting couples or all people from using birth control ... It seems unthinkable that any legislature would pass such a law," Barrett told Coons.







