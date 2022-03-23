Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings Day 3: Live updates

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face another long day of questioning from senators on the Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearings.

The first round of questioning on Tuesday saw a sharp division in approaches between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats largely praised Jackson’s record and highlighted the historic nature of her nomination as the first Black woman to be named to the court.

Republicans focused their attacks on her history as a public defender, painting the sentences she handed down in some criminal cases as insufficient while seeking to tie her to cultural flashpoints.

Questioning will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.