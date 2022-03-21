The Senate is set to kick off on Monday the first day of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick.
If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
The day is set to feature opening remarks by the chair and members of the committee, followed by remarks from Jackson.
Live updates below:
Hearing has begun
The hearing has begun. Day 1 is expected to last about five hours or so.
Jackson has been prepping for hearings with White House
Jackson had been preparing for her confirmation hearing for weeks, two sources close to the process told NBC News. With the guidance of the White House counsel’s office, she studied core issues and rulings and participated in mock hearings. She went to Capitol Hill on Saturday for a walkthrough of the hearing room.
Senators on the Judiciary Committee and Jackson are expected to deliver opening statements Monday. The nominee will then face questions from those lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday.
White House officials have not said where, or how, President Joe Biden will watch her confirmation hearings, but the administration remains “confident that she will be confirmed.”
The two people introducing Jackson
Jackson will be introduced before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday by a retired Bush-appointed federal judge and a professor who is the nominee's longtime friend from college.
Thomas B. Griffith served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2005 to 2020. A conservative legal mind, Griffith was nominated to the court in 2004 by then-President George W. Bush and previously endorsed Jackson's nomination.
Lisa M. Fairfax will also introduce Jackson. She is a presidential professor and co-director of the Institute for Law & Economics at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Fairfax was one of Jackson’s roommates as undergraduate students at Harvard University and later at the Harvard Law School.
Day 1 of Jackson's confirmation hearings begins at 11 a.m. ET
The first day of confirmation hearings for Jackson begins Monday on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. ET.
The Senate Judiciary Committee's 22 members are expected to deliver their opening statements Monday, with Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled to go first.
Each member is allowed 10 minutes to speak and then Jackson will go last, with 10 minutes allotted for her statement, as well.