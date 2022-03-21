IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGEUpdated 30 minutes ago

Live Updates: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin in Senate Judiciary

Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court.

Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

March 21, 2022
By NBC News

The Senate is set to kick off on Monday the first day of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

The day is set to feature opening remarks by the chair and members of the committee, followed by remarks from Jackson.

Live updates below:

Hearing has begun

Rebecca Shabad

30m ago / 3:06 PM UTC

The hearing has begun. Day 1 is expected to last about five hours or so.

Image: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to become an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill, on March 21, 2022.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

Jackson has been prepping for hearings with White House

Rebecca Shabad and Ali Vitali

1h ago / 2:35 PM UTC

Jackson had been preparing for her confirmation hearing for weeks, two sources close to the process told NBC News. With the guidance of the White House counsel’s office, she studied core issues and rulings and participated in mock hearings. She went to Capitol Hill on Saturday for a walkthrough of the hearing room. 

Senators on the Judiciary Committee and Jackson are expected to deliver opening statements Monday. The nominee will then face questions from those lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday.

White House officials have not said where, or how, President Joe Biden will watch her confirmation hearings, but the administration remains “confident that she will be confirmed.”

The two people introducing Jackson

Rebecca Shabad

1h ago / 2:34 PM UTC

Jackson will be introduced before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday by a retired Bush-appointed federal judge and a professor who is the nominee's longtime friend from college. 

Thomas B. Griffith served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2005 to 2020. A conservative legal mind, Griffith was nominated to the court in 2004 by then-President George W. Bush and previously endorsed Jackson's nomination. 

Lisa M. Fairfax will also introduce Jackson. She is a presidential professor and co-director of the Institute for Law & Economics at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Fairfax was one of Jackson’s roommates as undergraduate students at Harvard University and later at the Harvard Law School.

Day 1 of Jackson's confirmation hearings begins at 11 a.m. ET

Rebecca Shabad

1h ago / 2:33 PM UTC

The first day of confirmation hearings for Jackson begins Monday on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. ET. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee's 22 members are expected to deliver their opening statements Monday, with Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled to go first. 

Each member is allowed 10 minutes to speak and then Jackson will go last, with 10 minutes allotted for her statement, as well. 

NBC News