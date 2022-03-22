Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

GOP attacks on Jackson from first day foreshadow strategy

Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee accused Jackson of being soft on crime in their opening statements Monday.

“We are witnessing a breakdown of society,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in his opening statement. “There are many Americans who no longer feel safe today, parents are scared to walk down the streets that used to be free from crime.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meanwhile, suggested that Jackson has a hidden agenda on crime policy and racial issues.

And as he had promised, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., alleged that Jackson was in favor of lenient sentences for child porn offenders. The White House adamantly rejected those claims last week, saying Hawley had taken the nominee's previous remarks out of context.

These criticisms are bound to come up in senators' rounds of questioning Tuesday while Jackson is in the hot seat.