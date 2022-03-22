Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The second day of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings will feature hours of questioning Tuesday from senators on the Judiciary Committee.
The session gets underway at 9 a.m. ET.
The proceedings Monday included opening statements from senators and ended with remarks from Jackson, 51, who is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
GOP attacks on Jackson from first day foreshadow strategy
Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee accused Jackson of being soft on crime in their opening statements Monday.
“We are witnessing a breakdown of society,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in his opening statement. “There are many Americans who no longer feel safe today, parents are scared to walk down the streets that used to be free from crime.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meanwhile, suggested that Jackson has a hidden agenda on crime policy and racial issues.
And as he had promised, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., alleged that Jackson was in favor of lenient sentences for child porn offenders. The White House adamantly rejected those claims last week, saying Hawley had taken the nominee's previous remarks out of context.
These criticisms are bound to come up in senators' rounds of questioning Tuesday while Jackson is in the hot seat.
Crime victims' advocacy groups sign letter backing Jackson
Nine groups that represent millions of domestic violence and sexual assault victims penned a letter to the top senators on the Judiciary Committee ahead of Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, endorsing her and urging the senators to confirm her.
In the letter obtained first by NBC News, the groups, which include the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, call Jackson’s time as a public defender a sign of her "commitment to the most basic principles underlying our country’s judicial system — that everyone is entitled to equal justice no matter their resources." Signatories include Futures Without Violence, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Ujima Inc., The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community, and YWCA USA.
The letter comes as Republicans have sought to paint Jackson as “soft on crime."
Day 2 starts at 9 a.m. ET, senators allotted 30 minutes each
The second day of Jackson's confirmation hearing will likely be the most consequential as the judge faces questions about her record and approach to interpreting the law.
The hearing is expected to last about 12 hours.
Key takeaways from Day 1 of Jackson's hearings
The first day of the Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson offered a sharp contrast between the two parties: Democrats focused on the nominee and many Republicans vented about past judicial fights and railed against “dark money.”
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously. I decide cases from a neutral posture,” Jackson said. “I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
