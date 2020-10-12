SEE NEW POSTS

Democrats illustrate stories of Americans who benefit from Obamacare Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., listens, center, as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks onscreen during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Cruz participating in hearing remotely Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is participating in the hearing remotely because he was exposed to someone with Covid-19 recently. Cruz said every senator agrees that pre-existing conditions should be covered by health insurance. "There is complete unanimity on this," he said, responding to Democratic attacks that Barrett would vote to remove those protections by voting down Obamacare. Share this -







Whitehouse: Thousands of Rhode Islanders view Barrett as a 'judicial torpedo aimed at their essential protections' Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in his opening statement that he hopes Republicans consider that health care coverage is at stake in this confirmation process, as millions of people are relying on the Affordable Care Act during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitehouse said that Rhode Islanders are "calling, writing, emailing, tweeting me by the thousands asking me to say 'no' to this nominee mostly because they see her as a judicial torpedo aimed at their essential protections." "My constituents want you, my colleagues, members of the Republican Party, to stand up for once to Mitch McConnell and to the big donors who are driving this process, and for the sake of regular people, say 'stop,'" he said. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump sees a political loser When President Donald Trump weighed in on the hearings via Twitter on Monday morning, he made clear he thinks Barrett’s confirmation is a political loser compared to the prospect of getting a stimulus deal. “Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!” he wrote. Just last week, he said he was canceling stimulus talks before reversing his course at the behest of just about every Republican official who would like to see him re-elected. If he thought the confirmation was helpful to him, he would surely want the hearing to get more attention than stimulus negotiations he tried to kill last week. Trump seems particularly perturbed by the effect of Democratic senators, who have largely split their time between hammering him on a variety of things and showing pictures of constituents who rely on Obamacare for lifesaving health insurance coverage. "The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice," he said. Share this -







Trump calls Democrats' opening statements 'self serving' The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020 Share this -







Cornyn: 'There's no religious test to serve on the Supreme Court' Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, suggested that Barrett's Catholicism should not be an issue in her confirmation and that judges should not be "unelected super legislators." "Democrats on and off the committee want a real fight," he said in his opening statement. "Let me be clear, judge, as you know, there's no religious test to serve on the Supreme Court. Why? Because the Constitution says so." "You and I both know that judges should not be policymakers," he said. "But could it be that one of the reasons these confirmation hearings have become so contentious is because some Americans have given up on the idea of fair and impartial judges who do not pick winners and losers, that they've given up on an independent judiciary? I hope not. Judges should not be unelected super legislators giving their political allies wins they could not secure through the rough and tumble of the political process." Share this -







Leahy says Senate shouldn't be pursuing confirmation three weeks before the election Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee who has served in the Senate through 20 Supreme Court nominations, said the Senate should not be holding a confirmation process three weeks before Election Day. “We should not be holding a hearing three weeks from an election, when millions of Americans have already voted," said Leahy, who said that Republicans are also going back on their words from 2016, "contradicting every argument they made about the American people needing a voice." Leahy, who appeared virtually because of concerns about safety precautions, also said the committee should not be holding the hearings "when it is plainly unsafe to do so," after two members are now emerging from isolation after contracting Covid-19. Like other Democrats, Leahy held up a photo of a constituent, a woman who was in a wheelchair because of a rare disease and relies on the Affordable Care Act. He said, "I think of what she's going to lose," if Barrett votes to dismantle the law. Share this -







Grassley defends Barrett's legal background, calls Democratic attacks 'outrageous' Grassley says Democrats will try to 'derail' Amy Coney Barrett confirmation Oct. 12, 2020 04:47 Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, defended Barrett's credentials and legal background in his opening statement. "A good judge understands it's not the court's place to rewrite the law as it sees fit. It's not his or her place to let policy, personal or moral principles dictate an outcome of a case," he said. He called it "outrageous" that Democrats are suggesting Barrett's confirmation would lead to the demise of the Affordable Care Act and protections for pre-existing conditions. "As a mother of seven, Judge Barrett clearly understands the importance of health care," he said. "The nominee should offer no forecast, no hints of how he or she will vote, because that's the role of a judge. That's the place of a judge in our system of government: unbiased, fiercely independent, faithful to the rule of law and a steadfast defender of the Constitution," he said. Share this -







'The stakes are extraordinarily high': Feinstein says she wants Barrett to clarify her position on Obamacare Sen. Feinstein: Republicans are 'rushing this nomination through the Senate' Oct. 12, 2020 08:52 Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, said in her opening statement that she hopes Barrett will clarify her position on the Affordable Care Act during the hearings. "The stakes are extraordinarily high for the American people," as millions could lose their health care coverage, Feinstein said. Democrats plan to focus on what could happen to Obamacare if Barrett is confirmed since the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case to strike down the health care law in a few weeks on Nov. 10, she said. "The president has promised to appoint justices who will vote to dismantle that law," Feinstein said. Feinstein said she hopes Barrett clarifies her stance on the ACA since she was critical of Chief Justice John Roberts' previous 5-4 opinion upholding the law. Share this -





