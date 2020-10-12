SEE NEW POSTS

Protesters clash with Barrett supporters outside Supreme Court Supporters of Judge Amy Coney Barrett attempt to drown out pro-choice supporters outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 12, 2020. Samuel Corum / Getty Images







Blumenthal says Barrett 'must recuse' herself from any election-related disputes Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said that Barrett should recuse herself if any election-related case comes before the Supreme Court after the upcoming election, assuming she's confirmed by then. "You must recuse yourself," he said. "It's a break-the-glass moment." Trump has suggested that if he loses the election, the results might need to be challenged in court, potentially the Supreme Court, because of mass mail-in ballot programs in some states. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12, 2020. Shawn Thew / Pool via Getty Images







Hawley attacks those who might consider Barrett's faith an issue Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attacked Democrats in his opening remarks, claiming that some have implied that Barrett's Catholic faith would be an issue in her decisions if she's confirmed. Hawley said it's "an attempt to bring back the days of the religious test." "We all know that she and her husband have chosen to raise their family according to their Catholic beliefs and faithful fellowship with other Catholics," he said. "We all know that 65 million Americans are Catholics, and many many millions more are Christians of other persuasions. Are they to be told that they cannot serve in public office, that they are not welcome in the public sphere unless the members of this committee sign off on their religious beliefs? I, for one. do not want to live in such an America, and the Constitution of the United States flatly prohibits it." Democrats on the panel have not raised Barrett's faith as an issue, focusing largely on their concerns she might vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act. .@KamalaHarris should renounce her history of attacks on Catholic nominees and people of faith - and call on all other Democrats to do the same. She can do it now in her opening statement. If she doesn't, we will know where she stands https://t.co/jv9Bv53mmC — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 12, 2020







Graham says panel will take 30-minute lunch break Graham advised there will be a 30-minute lunch break after Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who is speaking virtually, conclude. After lunch, seven senators remain to deliver opening statements. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is up first after the break. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Who wants philosopher-kings? 'Republic'ans It's like Sen. Ted Cruz is trolling the republic — and "The Republic." "Who would want philosopher kings?" he asked. He might be right that Americans don't want to vest the high court with tremendous power over daily life. But the concept of a "philosopher-king" comes from Plato, the godfather of Western democracy, in "The Republic," arguably a key text in the philosophical underpinnings of the Constitution. Moreover, it is the text from which Cruz's party takes its name. Share this -







Biden says Democrats should focus on Obamacare, not religion Joe Biden was asked on Monday if Democrats should consider Amy Coney Barrett’s faith during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week. "No, her faith should not be considered," Biden said, later adding, "I don’t think there’s any question about her faith.” Biden then pivoted to discussing the Affordable Care Act, which Barrett could vote to strike down if she is confirmed. "We're already in the midst of a real fight here. Everyone knows in 28 days, 20 million Americans may lose their health care. This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act," Biden said. "Let's keep our eye on the ball. This is about whether or not in one, in less than one month Americans are going to lose their health insurance." Share this -







Klobuchar points to family Covid-19 infections in arguing against a vote on Barrett Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., expressed outrage that the Senate was considering a nominee critical of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic and ahead of an election, calling it a "sham." "It's personal to me because my husband got Covid early on. He ended up in the hospital for a week on oxygen, with severe pneumonia, and months after he got it, I find out the president knew it was airborne, but he didn't tell us," she said. "We were cleaning on every surface in our house and my husband got it anyway," said Klobuchar, who added that her 92-year-old father contracted the disease at his assisted living facility. "I stood outside his window and a mask. And he looked so small and confused. He knew who our family was, but he didn't know what was going on. I thought it was going to be the last time that I saw him. He miraculously survived." Share this -







Democrats illustrate stories of Americans who benefit from Obamacare Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., listens as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks onscreen during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via AFP - Getty Images







Cruz participating in hearing remotely Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is participating in the hearing remotely because he was exposed to someone with Covid-19 recently. Cruz said every senator agrees that pre-existing conditions should be covered by health insurance. "There is complete unanimity on this," he said, responding to Democratic attacks that Barrett would vote to remove those protections by voting down Obamacare.






