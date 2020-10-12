Harris says Ginsburg's entire legacy is in jeopardy

Harris echoed other Democrats on Monday, focusing her criticism of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination on the potential the Affordable Care Act could be overturned.

Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate, said Barrett's nomination puts "in jeopardy" Ruth Bader Ginsburg's "legacy and the rights she fought so hard to protect."

"By replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is attempting to roll back Americans’ rights for decades to come," she said. "Every American must understand that with this nomination, equal justice under law is at stake."

She said voting, workers and abortion rights are in jeopardy. She said the "hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take health care away from millions people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans."

"We must listen to our constituents, protect their access to health care, and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House," she said.