The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday began its first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
The hearings will last through Thursday.
Barrett's confirmation would cement conservative control of the nation's highest court, giving them a 6-3 advantage. Democrats have acknowledged there's little they can do to prevent her ascent, which Republicans are rushing to push through before the election, but they still plan to grill Barrett on several key issues, including abortion and Obamacare, as well as information that she initially failed to disclose in her Senate questionnaire.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Barrett is sworn in before beginning testimony
Kennedy: Racist is 'the worst thing you can call an American'
Like other Republicans, Sen. John Kennedy sought to shift the conversation away from criticisms of the confirmation process and onto Barrett's religion.
While Democrats never talked about Barrett's religion during the hearing, Republicans repeatedly brought it up as something she was unfairly being targeted for.
In making his point, Kennedy, R-La., discussed how hurtful it is to be called a "racist," "white colonialist," or "religious bigot," none of which were used by Democratic senators to describe Barrett.
"I know for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist," Kennedy said. "I think it’s the worst thing you can call an American."
“I know it hurts to be called a white colonialist," Kennedy continued. "I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself, to be called a religious bigot — to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian, that you are somehow unfit for public service."
Rep. Ilhan Omar slams GOP senators on 'all this righteous talk about religious freedom'
Harris says Ginsburg's entire legacy is in jeopardy
Harris echoed other Democrats on Monday, focusing her criticism of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination on the potential the Affordable Care Act could be overturned.
Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate, said Barrett's nomination puts "in jeopardy" Ruth Bader Ginsburg's "legacy and the rights she fought so hard to protect."
"By replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is attempting to roll back Americans’ rights for decades to come," she said. "Every American must understand that with this nomination, equal justice under law is at stake."
She said voting, workers and abortion rights are in jeopardy. She said the "hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take health care away from millions people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans."
"We must listen to our constituents, protect their access to health care, and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House," she said.
Harris suffers technical difficulties at beginning of statement
The Senate is not immune from the pains of videoconferencing as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ran into some trouble as she began reading her opening statement, remotely.
As Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, began to speak, a loud feedback sound rang through the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room instead.
"Just wait, just one second," Graham said as Harris began reading her prepared remarks. "We don't see you."
"You don't see me?" Harris responded.
The problem seemed to alleviate.
"There we go," Graham said.
"Can you see me now?" Harris replied.
"Loud and clear," Graham said.
Booker criticizes Congress for lack of action on new coronavirus relief package
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., highlighted the lack of congressional action to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we're here," Booker said. "We're here."
He highlighted discrepancies between the access to health care members of Congress have to the access Americans have through the Affordable Care Act.
"I'm so glad — I'm really glad — my colleagues who contracted Covid at the Rose Garden superspreader event for Judge Barrett have access to the care that you and your families needed," Booker said. "That's right. That's a blessing."
Booker's opening remarks unconvincing to an originalist
Ernst praises Barrett as a trailblazer for women
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, praise Barrett as a trailblazing woman who is following in a long tradition of others like her.
"This is what a mom can do," Ernst said.
Locked in a tight re-election battle back home, Ernst said of Barrett that Democrats "cannot attack your qualifications."
Hirono criticizes Barrett's nomination ceremony as White House 'superspreader' event
In her opening statement, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, lambasted Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony at the White House as a "superspreader" event, calling the White House a "Covid-19 hotspot driven by the president's denial of how serious this pandemic is."
Trump, the first lady, multiple Republican senators and others close to the president in attendance at that late-September event tested positive for the coronavirus in the days that followed.
Hirono said Congress should be taking up additional legislation to provide coronavirus relief rather than considering a Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election, a confirmation she deemed a "hypocritical, illegitimate process."
Like other Democrats, Hirono focused on the possibility that Barrett could be the deciding vote in overturning the Affordable Care Act.
She spoke about her personal experiences with health care: her kidney cancer diagnosis.
Hirono, Klobuchar wear themed masks for hearing
Capitol police arrest 21 outside Senate building
U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested 21 demonstrators outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings are taking place, on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Eva Malecki said those arrested were charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" and one person was charged with "unlawful conduct."