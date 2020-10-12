The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday began its first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
The hearings will last through Thursday.
Barrett's confirmation would cement conservative control of the nation's highest court, giving them a 6-3 advantage. Democrats have acknowledged there's little they can do to prevent her ascent, which Republicans are rushing to push through before the election, but they still plan to grill Barrett on several key issues, including abortion and Obamacare, as well as information that she initially failed to disclose in her Senate questionnaire.
Confirmation hearing adjourned until Tuesday
Graham adjourned Monday's nomination hearing. Tuesday's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Tuesday's hearing will begin the lengthy question process, when Barrett will face public interrogation.
Barrett explains how her children factor into her judicial philosophy
Barrett said in her opening statement that a key framework of how she rules from the bench is how she would view a decision if one of her seven children was whom she was ruling against.
"When I write an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party," she said. "I ask myself how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against: Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law? That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court."
Barrett also praised her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the court's most conservative members in his time and for whom Barrett clerked, and described how she viewed the role of the courts.
"Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society," Barrett said. "But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."
Blackburn makes 'feminist' case for Barrett confirmation
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., used her opening statement to discuss Barrett in feminist terms.
"With your track record, you would think my colleagues would jump at the opportunity to support a successful female legal superstar who is highly regarded by her Democratic and Republican colleagues and a working mom," Blackburn said. "As today’s increasingly paternalistic and frankly disrespectful arguments have shown, if they had their way, only certain kinds of women would be allowed into this hearing frame."
Republicans have zeroed in on Barrett's personal story and on any past questioning about her religious background. Democrats are focused on process criticisms and the possibility that Barrett may be the vote that leads to the overturning of the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett is sworn in before beginning testimony
Kennedy: Racist is 'the worst thing you can call an American'
Like other Republicans, Sen. John Kennedy sought to shift the conversation away from criticisms of the confirmation process and onto Barrett's religion.
While Democrats never talked about Barrett's religion during the hearing, Republicans repeatedly brought it up as something she was unfairly being targeted for.
In making his point, Kennedy, R-La., discussed how hurtful it is to be called a "racist," "white colonialist," or "religious bigot," none of which were used by Democratic senators to describe Barrett.
"I know for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist," Kennedy said. "I think it’s the worst thing you can call an American."
“I know it hurts to be called a white colonialist," Kennedy continued. "I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself, to be called a religious bigot — to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian, that you are somehow unfit for public service."
Rep. Ilhan Omar slams GOP senators on 'all this righteous talk about religious freedom'
Harris says Ginsburg's entire legacy is in jeopardy
Harris echoed other Democrats on Monday, focusing her criticism of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination on the potential the Affordable Care Act could be overturned.
Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate, said Barrett's nomination puts "in jeopardy" Ruth Bader Ginsburg's "legacy and the rights she fought so hard to protect."
"By replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is attempting to roll back Americans’ rights for decades to come," she said. "Every American must understand that with this nomination, equal justice under law is at stake."
She said voting, workers and abortion rights are in jeopardy. She said the "hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take health care away from millions people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans."
"We must listen to our constituents, protect their access to health care, and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House," she said.
Harris suffers technical difficulties at beginning of statement
The Senate is not immune from the pains of videoconferencing as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ran into some trouble as she began reading her opening statement, remotely.
As Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, began to speak, a loud feedback sound rang through the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room instead.
"Just wait, just one second," Graham said as Harris began reading her prepared remarks. "We don't see you."
"You don't see me?" Harris responded.
The problem seemed to alleviate.
"There we go," Graham said.
"Can you see me now?" Harris replied.
"Loud and clear," Graham said.
Booker criticizes Congress for lack of action on new coronavirus relief package
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., highlighted the lack of congressional action to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we're here," Booker said. "We're here."
He highlighted discrepancies between the access to health care members of Congress have to the access Americans have through the Affordable Care Act.
"I'm so glad — I'm really glad — my colleagues who contracted Covid at the Rose Garden superspreader event for Judge Barrett have access to the care that you and your families needed," Booker said. "That's right. That's a blessing."