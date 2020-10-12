SEE NEW POSTS

Blackburn makes 'feminist' case for Barrett confirmation Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., used her opening statement to discuss Barrett in feminist terms. "With your track record, you would think my colleagues would jump at the opportunity to support a successful female legal superstar who is highly regarded by her Democratic and Republican colleagues and a working mom," Blackburn said. "As today’s increasingly paternalistic and frankly disrespectful arguments have shown, if they had their way, only certain kinds of women would be allowed into this hearing frame." Republicans have zeroed in on Barrett's personal story and on any past questioning about her religious background. Democrats are focused on process criticisms and the possibility that Barrett may be the vote that leads to the overturning of the Affordable Care Act. Share this -







Barrett is sworn in before beginning testimony Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn into her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 12, 2020 Shawn Thew / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Kennedy: Racist is 'the worst thing you can call an American' Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Patrick Semansky / Pool via AP Like other Republicans, Sen. John Kennedy sought to shift the conversation away from criticisms of the confirmation process and onto Barrett's religion. While Democrats never talked about Barrett's religion during the hearing, Republicans repeatedly brought it up as something she was unfairly being targeted for. In making his point, Kennedy, R-La., discussed how hurtful it is to be called a "racist," "white colonialist," or "religious bigot," none of which were used by Democratic senators to describe Barrett. "I know for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist," Kennedy said. "I think it’s the worst thing you can call an American." “I know it hurts to be called a white colonialist," Kennedy continued. "I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself, to be called a religious bigot — to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian, that you are somehow unfit for public service." Share this -







Rep. Ilhan Omar slams GOP senators on 'all this righteous talk about religious freedom' Let’s be clear about this: if a Muslim woman was nominated to SCOTUS you would see Republicans lose their mind about her religious background...



“Sharia law” would be trending right now.



Miss me with the pearl-clutching and all this righteous talk about religious freedom. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2020 Share this -







Harris says Ginsburg's entire legacy is in jeopardy Harris echoed other Democrats on Monday, focusing her criticism of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination on the potential the Affordable Care Act could be overturned. Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate, said Barrett's nomination puts "in jeopardy" Ruth Bader Ginsburg's "legacy and the rights she fought so hard to protect." "By replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is attempting to roll back Americans’ rights for decades to come," she said. "Every American must understand that with this nomination, equal justice under law is at stake." She said voting, workers and abortion rights are in jeopardy. She said the "hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take health care away from millions people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans." "We must listen to our constituents, protect their access to health care, and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House," she said. 'Equal justice under law is at stake': Harris criticizes rushed Supreme Court nomination process Oct. 12, 2020 10:05 Share this -







Harris suffers technical difficulties at beginning of statement The Senate is not immune from the pains of videoconferencing as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ran into some trouble as she began reading her opening statement, remotely. As Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, began to speak, a loud feedback sound rang through the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room instead. "Just wait, just one second," Graham said as Harris began reading her prepared remarks. "We don't see you." "You don't see me?" Harris responded. The problem seemed to alleviate. "There we go," Graham said. "Can you see me now?" Harris replied. "Loud and clear," Graham said. Share this -







Booker criticizes Congress for lack of action on new coronavirus relief package Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., highlighted the lack of congressional action to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we're here," Booker said. "We're here." He highlighted discrepancies between the access to health care members of Congress have to the access Americans have through the Affordable Care Act. "I'm so glad — I'm really glad — my colleagues who contracted Covid at the Rose Garden superspreader event for Judge Barrett have access to the care that you and your families needed," Booker said. "That's right. That's a blessing." Share this -







Booker's opening remarks unconvincing to an originalist Sen. Booker’s use of sympathetic individual stories is actually an unconvincing argument to an originalist, who accepts that adherence to enacted legislation can produce unfortunate, undesirable results. — Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) October 12, 2020 Share this -







Ernst praises Barrett as a trailblazer for women Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, praise Barrett as a trailblazing woman who is following in a long tradition of others like her. "This is what a mom can do," Ernst said. Locked in a tight re-election battle back home, Ernst said of Barrett that Democrats "cannot attack your qualifications." Share this -





