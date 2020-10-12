Day one of Supreme Court confirmation hearing ends with 'clear lines' across the aisle

Barrett explains how her children factor into her judicial philosophy

Barrett said in her opening statement that a key framework of how she rules from the bench is how she would view a decision if one of her seven children was whom she was ruling against.

"When I write an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party," she said. "I ask myself how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against: Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law? That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court."

Barrett also praised her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the court's most conservative members in his time and for whom Barrett clerked, and described how she viewed the role of the courts.

"Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society," Barrett said. "But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."