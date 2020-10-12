Barrett, lawmakers pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in opening statements

Barrett in her opening statement paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom Trump's nominee would replace if confirmed.

"When I was 21 years old, and just beginning my career, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in this seat. She told the committee what has become of me could only happen in America,” Barrett said. "I have been nominated to fill justice Ginsburg's seat, but no one will ever take her place. I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led."

Prior to Barrett's remarks, several of the 22 senators on the committee addressed Ginsburg's historic tenure as well as her judicial legacy.

Graham, opening the hearing, called Ginsburg an "active litigator, pushing for more equal justice and better rights for women throughout the country," celebrating the friendship the late justice shared with Scalia.

Feinstein recalled Ginsburg's confirmation hearing, the first she experienced as a U.S. senator. Feinstein referred to the hearing as a "real thrill" for someone who broke barriers and "staunchly believed in a woman's right to full equality and autonomy."

Klobuchar said that Ginsburg's legacy could not be erased: "To the women of America, we have come so far, and in the name of RBG, we should not go backwards."