Watch highlights from first day of Barrett's confirmation hearing

With eye on election, Democrats hammer health care on first day of Barrett hearing Senate Democrats came to the first day of the Supreme Court hearings Monday with a singular message: Health care coverage and protections for millions of Americans are at risk if Barrett is confirmed. Like a choir singing in unison, Democrats carried the same tune, in different vocal ranges. Each showed photos of constituents who have battled illness and stood to lose potential life-or-death treatment if the Affordable Care Act were axed, demonstrating an unusual level of harmony for a party not known for message discipline. The relentless attacks were aimed at exploiting the GOP's Achilles heel in the election — a pandemic-weary public that continues to cite health care as a top issue and trusts Democrats more on the topic. Without the votes to stop Republicans from confirming Barrett, 48, to a lifetime appointment on the court, Democrats are seeking to maximize their revenge at the ballot box. Read more here. Share this -







Confirmation hearing adjourned until Tuesday Graham adjourned Monday's nomination hearing. Tuesday's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Tuesday's hearing will begin the lengthy question process, when Barrett will face public interrogation. Share this -







Barrett explains how her children factor into her judicial philosophy Barrett said in her opening statement that a key framework of how she rules from the bench is how she would view a decision if one of her seven children was whom she was ruling against. "When I write an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party," she said. "I ask myself how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against: Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law? That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court." Barrett also praised her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the court's most conservative members in his time and for whom Barrett clerked, and described how she viewed the role of the courts. "Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society," Barrett said. "But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try." Barrett: I view decision fairness as if ‘I was ruling against’ my children Oct. 12, 2020 01:53 Share this -







Blackburn makes 'feminist' case for Barrett confirmation Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., used her opening statement to discuss Barrett in feminist terms. "With your track record, you would think my colleagues would jump at the opportunity to support a successful female legal superstar who is highly regarded by her Democratic and Republican colleagues and a working mom," Blackburn said. "As today’s increasingly paternalistic and frankly disrespectful arguments have shown, if they had their way, only certain kinds of women would be allowed into this hearing frame." Republicans have zeroed in on Barrett's personal story and on any past questioning about her religious background. Democrats are focused on process criticisms and the possibility that Barrett may be the vote that leads to the overturning of the Affordable Care Act. Share this -







Barrett is sworn in before beginning testimony Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn into her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 12, 2020 Shawn Thew / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





