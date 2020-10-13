Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the second day of her confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett, nominated by President Donald Trump, on Monday delivered her opening statement to the 22-member committee, explaining her judicial philosophy and paying tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she would replace if confirmed. The senators also read their opening statements, previewing the key points that each side is likely to put forward during their questioning.
A Senate Democratic aide familiar with the party's strategy said the Democrats will focus their questions heavily on the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is set this fall to take up a pivotal case on Obamacare, which Barrett has criticized in the past.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Harris, Leahy are only senators expected to participate virtually
Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., are the only senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee who are expected to participate remotely in the hearing Tuesday.
Both senators have voiced concern about safety protocols during the pandemic. Negative Covid-19 tests are not required to appear at the hearing in person, despite requests from Democrats, though senators, staff and members of the press are asked to complete self-screening forms.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is expected to appear in person Tuesday after delivering his opening statement virtually Monday because of his recent Covid-19 diagnosis. Tillis released a letter from his personal physician Tuesday stating that his isolation ended at 4 p.m. Monday.
Watch highlights from first day of Barrett's confirmation hearing
Watch highlights from first day of Barrett's confirmation hearingOct. 12, 202004:50
Here's what happened on Day 1 of Barrett hearings
Just catching up on Barrett's confirmation? Here are some highlights from Monday's hearing:
- Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham defends hearing: 'Nothing unconstitutional'
- Sen. Mike Lee, recovering from Covid-19, delivers opening statement without mask
- Sen. Mazie Hirono criticizes Barrett's nomination ceremony as White House 'superspreader' event
- Sen. Kamala Harris says Justice Ginsburg's entire legacy is in jeopardy
- ANALYSIS: Trump sees a political loser
With eye on election, Democrats hammer health care on first day of Barrett hearing
Senate Democrats came to the first day of the Supreme Court hearings Monday with a singular message: Health care coverage and protections for millions of Americans are at risk if Barrett is confirmed.
Like a choir singing in unison, Democrats carried the same tune, in different vocal ranges. Each showed photos of constituents who have battled illness and stand to lose potential lifesaving treatment if the Affordable Care Act were axed, demonstrating an unusual level of harmony for a party not known for message discipline.
The relentless attacks were aimed at exploiting the GOP's Achilles' heel in the election — a pandemic-weary public that continues to cite health care as a top issue and trusts Democrats more on the topic. Without the votes to stop Republicans from confirming Barrett, 48, to a lifetime appointment on the court, Democrats are seeking to maximize their revenge at the ballot box.