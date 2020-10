SEE NEW POSTS

Graham voices interest in campaign finance reform after being outraised in Senate race Graham told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., he's getting closer to him on the issue of campaign finance. "I don’t know what’s going on out there, but I can tell you there's a lot of money being raised in this campaign," said Graham, whose Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison raised $57 million in one three-month period, more than any Senate candidate ever. "I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from, but that's not your problem," Graham said. Share this -







Where does Barrett stand on Brown v. Board of Education? In response to a question from Graham about Brown v. Board of Education, Barrett said that she considers it a "superprecedent." Barrett said that a superprecedent is "a precedent that is so well established that it would be unthinkable that it would ever be overruled." She said that there would have to be a case and a controversy for the Supreme Court to revisit the landmark 1954 decision. "I do not see that happening anytime soon," she said. Share this -







Graham begins his round of questioning by bashing Obamacare Barrett asked whether she would recuse herself from Obamacare case Oct. 13, 2020 02:10 Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, began his time for questions by bashing Obamacare, as Democrats have warned that Barrett's confirmation would result in the reversal of the health care law. “All of you want to impose Obamacare in South Carolina — we don’t want it,” Graham said. "We want South Carolina-care, not Obamacare." Graham, who faces a competitive re-election race against Democrat Jaime Harrison, said that if it were up to him, he would "block grant this money, send it back to the states and in a more fair allocation." "And we would require pre-existing conditions to be covered as part of the block grant," he said. Graham then asked Barrett what she means to be an originalist. She said that she interprets the Constitution as having "the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it," and that "meaning doesn't change over time and it's not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it." Share this -







Harris, Leahy are only senators expected to participate virtually Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., are the only senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee who are expected to participate remotely in the hearing Tuesday. Both senators have voiced concern about safety protocols during the pandemic. Negative Covid-19 tests are not required to appear at the hearing in person, despite requests from Democrats, though senators, staff and members of the press are asked to complete self-screening forms. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is expected to appear in person Tuesday after delivering his opening statement virtually Monday because of his recent Covid-19 diagnosis. Tillis released a letter from his personal physician Tuesday stating that his isolation ended at 4 p.m. Monday. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., attends a Senate hearing in 2019. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file Share this -