Grassley: 'If people don't like what we do, they can vote us out of office' Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing. Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, spent the first half of his questioning round by criticizing Democrats' attacks against Barrett for what her confirmation would mean for the future of the Affordable Care Act. "If people don't like what we do, they can vote us out of office," Grassley said, noting the difference between the roles of senators and judges.







Barrett refuses to express a view on LGBT rights, whether she agrees with Scalia's dissent Feinstein asked Barrett is she agrees with the late Justice Antonin Scalia's view that the Constitution does not afford gay people the fundamental right to marry. "Senator Feinstein, as I said to Senator Graham at the outset, if I were confirmed you would be getting Justice Barrett, not Justice Scalia," she said. "I'm not going to express a view on whether I agree or disagree with Justice Scalia for the same reasons that I've been giving." Barrett said the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the way a nominee should comport herself at a hearing is "no hints, no previews, no forecasts." ' Barrett asserts 'discrimination is abhorrent,' but dodges questions on LGBTQ rights Oct. 13, 2020 02:31 Pressed again by Feinstein to answer the question, Barrett said that she has "never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference" and considers discrimination, like racism, "abhorrent." "On the questions of law, however, just because I'm a sitting judge, and because you can't answer questions without going through the judicial process, I can't give answers to those very specific questions," she said.







Barrett says upcoming Obamacare lawsuit does not challenge pre-existing conditions coverage Feinstein asked Barrett about the Affordable Care Act and the upcoming arguments that the Supreme Court is set to hear on Nov. 10. Barrett said that the Obamacare lawsuit led by Texas is "not a challenge to pre-existing conditions coverage or to the lifetime maximum relief cap." "For the court, it's really a question of the law and going where the law leads, and leaving the policy decisions up to you," Barrett said.







What it's like inside the Senate hearing room The GOP side of the room is full, with all members present. All are wearing masks except Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on the far end of the lower table. Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are wearing matching Texas flag masks. Several Democratic members are absent - including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is the lone Democrat not wearing a mask. Barrett's family, including her children, sit behind her on one side. On the other side is White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 13. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Getty Images







Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, asked Barrett if she agrees with the late Justice Antonin Scalia's view that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided in 1973. Barrett said she would invoke the description given by Justice Elena Kagan in her confirmation hearing about grading a precedent to give it a thumbs up or down, saying she can't express a view on a precedent one way or another because it would "signal to litigants" how she might rule in a case. Feinstein called her response "distressing" and pressed Barrett to answer the question again. "Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question. But again, I can't pre-commit or say, yes, I'm going in with some agenda, because I'm not, I don't have any agenda," Barrett said. "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come." Brown v Board seemed off limits, in prior questioning of Barrett from Graham, but Barrett clearly is not including Roe v Wade as one of those untouchable S.C. precedents. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) October 13, 2020







Barrett talks precedent regarding abortion Graham asks Barrett about precedent (called stare decisis) & substantive due process. She says SCOTUS has grounded certain rights not explicit in the Constitution, like the right to abortion, in substantive due process. She wrote on both topics in 2003. https://t.co/HkWnFYbVgd — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 13, 2020 Share this -







Barrett says she owns a gun, but can rule on Second Amendment fairly In response to a question from Graham, Barrett said that her family does own a gun, but that she would be able to set aside her views on gun ownership in ruling on the Second Amendment. She made a similar comment about her Catholic faith, saying, "I can, I have done that in my time on the 7th Circuit. If I stay on the 7th Circuit, I'll continue to do that. If I'm confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will do that still."






