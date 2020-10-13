Sen. Gary Peters shares his family's abortion story

SEE NEW POSTS

Group of 88 Notre Dame faculty pens letter asking Barrett to refuse nomination A group of 88 faculty members at Notre Dame — none of whom are part of the law school where Judge Barrett teaches — penned a letter asking her to refuse her appointment to the Supreme Court. "We're asking a lot, we know," the opponents wrote. "Should Vice-President Biden be elected, your seat on the court will almost certainly be lost. That would be painful, surely. Yet there is much to be gained in risking your seat." BREAKING: 88 of Amy Coney Barrett's faculty colleagues at Notre Dame have released a letter saying she should withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/ujZ6zMFY6d — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) October 13, 2020







Blackburn tweets edited photo of Whitehouse presentation deck Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted an edited photo suggesting the dark money Whitehouse referenced in his questioning was funneled by billionaire George Soros to "fund radical left activists." Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/cLKYsEwxFt — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 13, 2020 Whitehouse used his allotted time to highlight the influence of dark money in elections, connecting conservative organizations and their role in influencing political appointments. Whitehouse referenced an article on the Federalist Society, by The Washington Post. Soros, a major Democratic donor, is a popular target of right-wing conspiracy theories.







Sen. Cruz defends Citizens United Following Sen. Whitehouse's 30-minute denunciation of dark money, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, used part of his time to defend the landmark Supreme Court case Citizens United that allowed for corporations and unions to spend unlimited money on political ads and other forms of influence campaigns. "Citizens United concerned whether or not it was legal to make a movie criticizing a politician, specifically, Citizens United is a small nonprofit organization based in the — based in D.C. That made a movie that was critical of Clinton," Cruz said. Cruz also spoke about the Second Amendment and religious liberty, attacking Joe Biden and Senate Democrats. After nearly an hour without any questions being asked, Cruz is now asking Barrett about her family. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Oct. 13, 2020. Pool / Getty Images







Hearing resumes Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is now up for questioning after a brief lunch break.







Committee breaks for lunch Graham announced a lunch break, which will last until 12:45 p.m. ET. Seven senators have questioned Barrett so far, and there are 15 left to go after the break. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., will be up first when the committee returns. Graham said the panel might take additional breaks later. The hearing could go to 9 p.m. ET or later.







Lee, not wearing mask, goes on at length about judicial philosophy Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, went on a filibuster of sorts, speaking about the Federalist Papers, judicial philosophy and the foundation of the U.S. legal system — all without a mask. Lee recently tested positive for Covid-19 but said he was told Monday by his doctor that he could participate in the hearing in person. He spoke for 30 minutes without a mask on. One of the few questions he asked of Barrett was about the difference between will and judgment. She said that will is an imposition of policy preferences as it happens in the making of law and judgment is evaluating that law for its consistency with the Constitution. "A judge who approaches a case as an opportunity for an exercise of will has betrayed her judicial duty," she said.







ANALYSIS: Barrett concedes point on originalism Under questioning from Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., Barrett appeared to acknowledge that the Constitution and the law are open to multiple interpretations. That can be gleaned from the need for appellate courts, not to mention the fact that there are Supreme Court decisions rendered as majority, concurring and dissenting opinions — meaning two justices can come to the same ruling from different applications of the Constitution to the law. "It's hard," she said. That's an acknowledgment of the inherent difficulty in the theories of "originalism" and "textualism" to which she subscribes. If the text and original "public meaning" were clear and agreed upon, there would be no need for a federal judiciary at all. Originalism "is the original public meaning, not the subjective intent of any particular drafter," Barrett said under friendly questioning from Sen. Lee, R-Utah. It's the "full body" of Congress that speaks, not any single lawmaker who participates in the process, she continued in rejecting the idea of legislative intent being implied by congressional debates. And yet, liberals and conservatives often vote for the same text believing that it has different meanings. That's true in Congress and on the Supreme Court, which leads to Barrett's view that "the original public meaning" of laws should be the standard for determining their constitutionality. It is equally true that members of the public have different interpretations of what the law says. That's why there are lawsuits.






