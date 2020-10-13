SEE NEW POSTS

Barrett says her children don't influence her judicial decision-making Barrett said her life experiences and those of her children do not influence her decision-making on the bench. In an exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Barrett discussed how having a multiracial family and a child with a disability have "shaped me as a person." "While my life experiences, I think, I hope have given me wisdom and compassion, they don't dictate how I decide cases," she said. The exchange was one of several she had this week related to her family. Barrett: My life experiences 'don't dictate how I decide cases' Oct. 13, 2020 01:44 On Tuesday, Barrett discussed how when writing "an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party," asking "how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against." "Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law?," she said. "That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court." Share this -







Barrett discusses her 'integrity' when asked about handling 2020 election case Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., pressed Barrett on remarks Trump made prior to her nomination about wanting to have nine justices in place ahead of the election to deal with any potential litigation. Given that background, Coons asked Barrett if she would "commit to recusing yourself from any case arising from a dispute in the presidential results coming three weeks from now?" "I want to be very clear to all members of this committee that no matter what anyone else may think or expect, I have not committed to anyone or so much as signaled — I have even written a couple of opinions in the [U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit] that relate to election law," she said. "But I haven't written anything that would make anyone probably say, 'Oh, this is how she would solve an election dispute.'" "I would consider it — I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people," she added. Share this -







Trump attorneys ask Supreme Court for stay in Manhattan DA's tax case President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2020. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images Attorneys for President Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court for an emergency application to stay — or put on hold — the recent decision by an appeals court to let Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance get Trump’s tax documents pursuant to a grand jury subpoena. Trump’s attorneys are asking for the stay pending the filing of a writ of certiorari by the president asking the Supreme Court to review the appeals court decision on the grounds that the Manhattan DA’s subpoena is “overbroad” and lacks a “good faith basis,” two arguments the appeals court didn’t buy. The president’s lawyers argued for a stay because they believe there is an “intensely factual” basis for the Supreme Court to eventually overturn the appeals court decision. Specifically, they argue, “a demand for virtually every financial record of a global corporation and its owner is of course plausibly overbroad if the grand jury is focused on certain payments made in 2016.” Read more about what Trump's lawyers are arguing. Share this -







Democrats keep mentioning that millions of Americans are already voting Democrats keep mentioning the fact that millions of Americans are already voting, reminding viewers that Republicans decided to push ahead with the nomination just weeks before polls close and refocusing attention on the looming Supreme Court case challenge to the Affordable Care Act that is scheduled to begin a week after the election. "In more than 40 states, people are voting as we speak," Klobuchar said. "Do you think it is faithful to our democratic principles to fulfill a Supreme Court seat this close to the election when people are voting?" Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., spoke in front of a blown-up calendar with two dates circled in red: Election Day and the day that opening arguments are scheduled in the ACA challenge. "We are just three weeks from an election," Coons said. "Just a week after that election, the Supreme Court is going to hear a case that could take away health care protections from more than half of all Americans. So this is not an abstract academic argument, it is one that will have real life consequences." More than 10 million ballots have already been cast in the 2020 election. Polls show that most Americans want to wait until after the election to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat. Hundreds of people wait in line for early voting in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 12, 2020. Ron Harris / AP Share this -







ANALYSIS: Barrett implies Roe vs. Wade is vulnerable now and Brown vs. Board could be if there were calls to overturn it Barrett has said repeatedly that she can’t answer questions designed to elicit her views on cases and rulings to which she was not a party, but Klobuchar elicited from the nominee very clear views on the sanctity of the rulings protecting abortion rights and banning school segregation. Klobuchar asked Barrett whether the Brown vs. Board of Education school desegregation decision is “superprecedent,” meaning broadly that the bar for overturning it is higher than that for other rulings. Klobuchar then asked if Roe vs. Wade is a superprecedent. Barrett would not say that. Barrett instead answered that the difference is there are no calls to overturn Brown, while the focus on abortion in her ongoing hearing is evidence of disagreement over Roe. Roe is not superprecedent, she implied, because some people think it should be reversed. She added that does not mean that Roe should be overturned. But the clear indication is that Barrett believes 1) Roe is more susceptible to reversal than Brown and 2) that Brown could cease to become superprecedent if there were suddenly calls to overturn it. Share this -







Barrett says abortion decision Roe v. Wade is not a 'superprecedent' protected from reversal Responding to questioning from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Barrett said she did not consider Roe v. Wade, the decision that helped ensure a woman's ability to obtain an abortion, to be a "superprecedent" protected from reversal. Barrett said that she defined "superprecedent" as a case that is "so well settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling." "I am answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates that it does not fall in that category," Barrett said, adding that her answers does not mean that Roe should be overturned. Klobuchar questions Barrett on what court rulings qualify as 'super precedent' Oct. 13, 2020 03:04 Barrett has written that she feels that Brown v. Board of Education was a superprecedent. Klobuchar used her time to discuss the "tracks" the Barrett has left throughout her career, arguing that they paint a picture of an extremely conservative judge who would drastically change the shape of the Supreme Court in a way that is out of step with American public opinion. "I am then left the looking at the tracks of your record and where it leads the American people and I think it leads to a place that is going to have severe repercussions for them," Klobuchar said in conclusion. Share this -







Group of 88 Notre Dame faculty pens letter asking Barrett to refuse nomination A group of 88 faculty members at Notre Dame — none of whom are part of the law school where Judge Barrett teaches — penned a letter asking her to refuse her appointment to the Supreme Court. "We’re asking a lot, we know," the opponents wrote. "Should Vice-President Biden be elected, your seat on the court will almost certainly be lost. That would be painful, surely. Yet there is much to be gained in risking your seat." BREAKING: 88 of Amy Coney Barrett’s faculty colleagues at Notre Dame have released a letter saying she should withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/ujZ6zMFY6d — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) October 13, 2020 Share this -







Blackburn tweets edited photo of Whitehouse presentation deck Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted an edited photo suggesting the dark money Whitehouse referenced in his questioning was funneled by billionaire George Soros to "fund radical left activists." Here @SenWhitehouse, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/cLKYsEwxFt — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 13, 2020 Whitehouse used his allotted time to highlight the influence of dark money in elections, connecting conservative organizations and their role in influencing political appointments. Whitehouse referenced an article on the Federalist Society, by The Washington Post. Soros, a major Democratic donor, is a popular target of right-wing conspiracy theories. Share this -





