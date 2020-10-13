Barrett dodges Harris' questions on recusal

SEE NEW POSTS

Kamala Harris uses opening to talk about protecting healthcare, Covid-19 relief Senator Harris began her opening at the Barrett hearing to directly focus on protecting health care, such as the Affordable Care Act, and the Senate passing new coronavirus relief legislation. This has been a talking point of many Democratic senators over the past two days, who have also called the hearing part of a larger ploy by Republicans to repeal Obamacare. Harris' opening was more of a campaign speech, speaking to voters about what is at stake in the election. "Following a decade of failure, Washington Republicans have realized that the Affordable Care Act is working too well and helping too many people to repeal it," she said, claiming that the GOP is now using Supreme Court to strike down the law. Share this -







Harris has started her virtual questioning Following a dinner break, the hearing continued with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, who is questioning Barrett virtually. She is the last Democratic senator who will address Barrett during the second day of hearings. Share this -







Barrett won't say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power Barrett would not say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power when pressed by Sen. Booker at her confirmation hearing. "Senator, that seems, to me, to be pulling me in a little bit into this question of whether the president has said that he would not peacefully leave office," she said. "And so to the extent that this is a political controversy right now, as a judge, I want to stay out of it and I do not want to express a view." Trump, who has made baseless claims about election rigging, has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he would accept the results of the election. Barrett did, however, speak generally and called the idea of peaceful transfers of power the "genius of our Constitution" and the "good faith and goodwill" of American voters. Share this -







Dinner break until Harris speaks The Senate took a 30-minute dinner break beginning around 6:22 p.m. ET. They will return shortly before 7 p.m. ET, at which point Harris will begin her line of questioning. As the Democratic vice presidential pick, she could be the senator most directly affected by Barrett's confirmation should the high court take up an election-related case later. Share this -







Trump says Barrett is doing 'incredibly well' Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that he thought Barrett was doing "incredibly well" in her confirmation hearings. Trump has tweeted about the hearings throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. Share this -







Trump responds to Booker in real time on Twitter President Donald Trump responded to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as the senator questioned Judge Barrett. ....protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020 Share this -







Barrett apologizes for earlier comments on sexual 'preference' Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Barrett on comments she made earlier Tuesday referring to sexual "preference" instead of sexual orientation. As advocates have pointed out, the use of the term "preference" over "orientation" frames being a part of the LGBTQ community as a choice. Barrett replied, "I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would" offend LGBTQ Americans. "If I did, I greatly apologize for that," she added. Barrett apologizes for comments on sexual ‘preference’ Oct. 13, 2020 01:44 Share this -







Trump's words haunt Barrett as she vows not to be a 'pawn' on Supreme Court Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill on Oct. 13, 2020. Bill Clark / Pool via AFP - Getty Images Again and again, Amy Coney Barrett insisted to senators on Tuesday that she has no “agenda” on issues like the Affordable Care Act, the future of abortion rights or same-sex marriage, and that she would be nobody's “pawn” if confirmed to the Supreme Court. “Do you think we should take the president at his word when he says his nominee will do the right thing and overturn the Affordable Care Act?” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked, displaying a poster of a President Donald Trump tweet criticizing the 2012 ACA decision. “I can’t really speak to what the president has said on Twitter," Barrett responded. "He hasn’t said any of that to me." She added, "I am 100 percent committed to judicial independence from political pressure.” The exchange captured the central tension of the Supreme Court hearing: Barrett insisted she will continue to be open-minded, but Trump had already told Americans his judicial picks will faithfully advance his agenda before he put her in the hot seat. Read the full story. Share this -





