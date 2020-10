SEE NEW POSTS

Barrett: 'I am not a liar' Sen. Kennedy picked up after Harris grilled Barrett over her judicial philosophy and other topics, including the president. The Republican senator claimed Harris called Barrett a liar, apparently referring to the moment Harris pressed the judge on whether she knew Trump had said he wanted specific types of justices on the court. "Sen. Harris called you a liar. Are you a liar?" Kennedy asked. "I am not a liar, Sen. Kennedy," Barrett replied. "So when Sen. Harris and her colleagues say you're a liar, they're wrong?" He continued. "They are," she said. It's been common in this hearing that Democrats have been sharply critical of Barrett and Republicans have followed up to offer her wiggle room to explain further on controversial topics.







Harris points out significant timeline on view of Obamacare decision Harris just pointed out a significant timeline:



👉Trump nominated Barrett to the 7th circuit court, making her a judge, 5 months after she published an article criticizing Chief Justice Roberts' upholding of Obamacare. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) October 13, 2020







Kamala Harris uses opening to talk about protecting healthcare, Covid-19 relief Senator Harris began her opening at the Barrett hearing to directly focus on protecting health care, such as the Affordable Care Act, and the Senate passing new coronavirus relief legislation. This has been a talking point of many Democratic senators over the past two days, who have also called the hearing part of a larger ploy by Republicans to repeal Obamacare. Harris' opening was more of a campaign speech, speaking to voters about what is at stake in the election. "Following a decade of failure, Washington Republicans have realized that the Affordable Care Act is working too well and helping too many people to repeal it," she said, claiming that the GOP is now using Supreme Court to strike down the law.







Harris has started her virtual questioning Following a dinner break, the hearing continued with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, who is questioning Barrett virtually. She is the last Democratic senator who will address Barrett during the second day of hearings.







Barrett won't say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power Barrett would not say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power when pressed by Sen. Booker at her confirmation hearing. "Senator, that seems, to me, to be pulling me in a little bit into this question of whether the president has said that he would not peacefully leave office," she said. "And so to the extent that this is a political controversy right now, as a judge, I want to stay out of it and I do not want to express a view." Trump, who has made baseless claims about election rigging, has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he would accept the results of the election. Barrett did, however, speak generally and called the idea of peaceful transfers of power the "genius of our Constitution" and the "good faith and goodwill" of American voters.







Dinner break until Harris speaks The Senate took a 30-minute dinner break beginning around 6:22 p.m. ET. They will return shortly before 7 p.m. ET, at which point Harris will begin her line of questioning. As the Democratic vice presidential pick, she could be the senator most directly affected by Barrett's confirmation should the high court take up an election-related case later.







Trump says Barrett is doing 'incredibly well' Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that he thought Barrett was doing "incredibly well" in her confirmation hearings. Trump has tweeted about the hearings throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.







Trump responds to Booker in real time on Twitter President Donald Trump responded to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as the senator questioned Judge Barrett. ....protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020







Barrett apologizes for earlier comments on sexual 'preference' Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Barrett on comments she made earlier Tuesday referring to sexual "preference" instead of sexual orientation. As advocates have pointed out, the use of the term "preference" over "orientation" frames being a part of the LGBTQ community as a choice. Barrett replied, "I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would" offend LGBTQ Americans. "If I did, I greatly apologize for that," she added. Barrett apologizes for comments on sexual 'preference' Oct. 13, 2020 01:44