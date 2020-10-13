Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the second day of her confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett, nominated by President Donald Trump, on Monday delivered her opening statement to the 22-member committee, explaining her judicial philosophy and paying tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she would replace if confirmed. The senators also read their opening statements, previewing the key points that each side is likely to put forward during their questioning.
A Senate Democratic aide familiar with the party's strategy said the Democrats will focus their questions heavily on the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is set this fall to take up a pivotal case on Obamacare, which Barrett has criticized in the past.
Read the latest updates below:
- Barrett: 'I'm not hostile to the ACA'
- Barrett dodges question about whether she'd recuse herself from any 2020 election case
- Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided
- Barrett says George Floyd's death was 'personal,' but she can't make broad statement about racism
Live Blog
Barrett: 'I am not a liar'
Sen. Kennedy picked up after Harris grilled Barrett over her judicial philosophy and other topics, including the president.
The Republican senator claimed Harris called Barrett a liar, apparently referring to the moment Harris pressed the judge on whether she knew Trump had said he wanted specific types of justices on the court.
"Sen. Harris called you a liar. Are you a liar?" Kennedy asked.
“I am not a liar, Sen. Kennedy,” Barrett replied.
"So when Sen. Harris and her colleagues say you're a liar, they're wrong?" He continued.
"They are," she said.
It's been common in this hearing that Democrats have been sharply critical of Barrett and Republicans have followed up to offer her wiggle room to explain further on controversial topics.
Harris points out significant timeline on view of Obamacare decision
Barrett dodges Harris' questions on recusal
Barrett dodged questions about how she would decide to recuse herself from cases that might present a conflict when pressed by Sen. Harris.
The judge has repeatedly sidestepped the question when asked by other Democratic senators, noting that there is a process of recusal. But Harris noted that the decision to recuse is up to the justice.
Barrett did answer Harris' question about whether she weighs how a judicial decision affects American lives. This is notable as Democratic senators, including Harris, have noted the millions of people who would be affected if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.
Harris: ‘People are scared’ of losing ACA ‘in the middle of a pandemic’Oct. 13, 202002:40
Kamala Harris uses opening to talk about protecting healthcare, Covid-19 relief
Senator Harris began her opening at the Barrett hearing to directly focus on protecting health care, such as the Affordable Care Act, and the Senate passing new coronavirus relief legislation.
This has been a talking point of many Democratic senators over the past two days, who have also called the hearing part of a larger ploy by Republicans to repeal Obamacare.
Harris' opening was more of a campaign speech, speaking to voters about what is at stake in the election.
"Following a decade of failure, Washington Republicans have realized that the Affordable Care Act is working too well and helping too many people to repeal it," she said, claiming that the GOP is now using Supreme Court to strike down the law.
Harris has started her virtual questioning
Following a dinner break, the hearing continued with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, who is questioning Barrett virtually.
She is the last Democratic senator who will address Barrett during the second day of hearings.
Barrett won't say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power
Barrett would not say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power when pressed by Sen. Booker at her confirmation hearing.
"Senator, that seems, to me, to be pulling me in a little bit into this question of whether the president has said that he would not peacefully leave office," she said. "And so to the extent that this is a political controversy right now, as a judge, I want to stay out of it and I do not want to express a view."
Trump, who has made baseless claims about election rigging, has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he would accept the results of the election.
Barrett did, however, speak generally and called the idea of peaceful transfers of power the "genius of our Constitution" and the "good faith and goodwill" of American voters.
Dinner break until Harris speaks
The Senate took a 30-minute dinner break beginning around 6:22 p.m. ET. They will return shortly before 7 p.m. ET, at which point Harris will begin her line of questioning.
As the Democratic vice presidential pick, she could be the senator most directly affected by Barrett's confirmation should the high court take up an election-related case later.
Trump says Barrett is doing 'incredibly well'
Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that he thought Barrett was doing "incredibly well" in her confirmation hearings.
Trump has tweeted about the hearings throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.
Trump responds to Booker in real time on Twitter
President Donald Trump responded to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as the senator questioned Judge Barrett.
Barrett apologizes for earlier comments on sexual 'preference'
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Barrett on comments she made earlier Tuesday referring to sexual "preference" instead of sexual orientation.
As advocates have pointed out, the use of the term "preference" over "orientation" frames being a part of the LGBTQ community as a choice.
Barrett replied, "I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would" offend LGBTQ Americans.
"If I did, I greatly apologize for that," she added.
Barrett apologizes for comments on sexual ‘preference’Oct. 13, 202001:44
Trump's words haunt Barrett as she vows not to be a 'pawn' on Supreme Court
Again and again, Amy Coney Barrett insisted to senators on Tuesday that she has no “agenda” on issues like the Affordable Care Act, the future of abortion rights or same-sex marriage, and that she would be nobody's “pawn” if confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“Do you think we should take the president at his word when he says his nominee will do the right thing and overturn the Affordable Care Act?” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked, displaying a poster of a President Donald Trump tweet criticizing the 2012 ACA decision.
“I can’t really speak to what the president has said on Twitter," Barrett responded. "He hasn’t said any of that to me." She added, "I am 100 percent committed to judicial independence from political pressure.”
The exchange captured the central tension of the Supreme Court hearing: Barrett insisted she will continue to be open-minded, but Trump had already told Americans his judicial picks will faithfully advance his agenda before he put her in the hot seat.