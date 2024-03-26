Live updates: Supreme Court hears arguments on access to abortion pill mifepristone

The challengers —doctors and other medical professionals who oppose abortion — argue that the FDA failed to sufficiently take into account safety concerns when the restrictions on mifepristone, including the requirement that the patient have an in-person visit with a doctor, were lifted.

Among other things, they note that the FDA conceded there would be an increase in emergency room visits by women suffering side-effects as a result of the pill being made available by mail. As a result, the government acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner in violation of a law called the Administrative Procedure Act, the plaintiffs argue.

The FDA said in court papers that its actions were “supported by an exhausting review of a record including dozens of scientific studies and decades of safe use of mifepristone by millions of women.”