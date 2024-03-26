Live updates: Supreme Court hears arguments on access to abortion pill mifepristone

What to know about today's hearing
- The Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration's decisions over the past several years to increase women's access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, including making it available by mail.
- A Texas-based U.S. district judge invalidated the FDA's approval of the pill last year, but an appeals court narrowed the decision to include only actions the agency took since 2016. Because the Supreme Court is not reviewing the FDA's initial approval of the drug, the medication will remain available in some form.
- Fourteen states completely ban abortion, including medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group, while several others prohibit delivering the abortion pill by mail and require patients to see a doctor in person before they can get a prescription for it.
- About two-thirds of abortions in the United States were carried about by use of the pill in 2023, the research group says.
Challengers say FDA decisions were 'arbitrary and capricious'
The challengers —doctors and other medical professionals who oppose abortion — argue that the FDA failed to sufficiently take into account safety concerns when the restrictions on mifepristone, including the requirement that the patient have an in-person visit with a doctor, were lifted.
Among other things, they note that the FDA conceded there would be an increase in emergency room visits by women suffering side-effects as a result of the pill being made available by mail. As a result, the government acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner in violation of a law called the Administrative Procedure Act, the plaintiffs argue.
The FDA said in court papers that its actions were “supported by an exhausting review of a record including dozens of scientific studies and decades of safe use of mifepristone by millions of women.”
Doctors and patient advocates fear restricted access to abortion pill
About two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court today will revisit the issue of reproductive rights, this time contemplating whether to limit access to mifepristone, the first of two pills used in medication abortion.
Ahead of oral arguments and eventual ruling, doctors and patient advocates are expressing alarm about what might happen if the high court decides to tighten access to the drug.
Protests and rallies are being held for and against access to mifepristone
Ahead of the oral arguments, the pro-abortion group Women's March and the Center for Popular Democracy are protesting against the challenge to access with a march to the Supreme Court at 8 a.m.
Students for Life of America, an anti-abortion youth group, will also hold a rally at 8 a.m. in front of the Supreme Court.
At 9 a.m., more than two dozen reproductive and civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, will bus in abortion advocates and providers to hold a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court.
Elsewhere, Students for Life of America will join the Pro-Life Action League in a rally at Walgreens headquarters outside Chicago at 12:30 p.m. to protest against the drugstore chain's decision to sell the pill.
What is at stake in abortion pill case?
The Supreme Court is weighing decisions made by the FDA from 2016 onward that lifted restrictions on mifepristone, including one that made it available by mail.
The court is not reviewing the original 2000 decision to approve the drug, which the plaintiffs had challenged in lower courts. Whatever the justices rule, the drug will remain available in some form.
In addition to the decision to make mifepristone available by mail, the court will also consider decisions in 2016 to extend the window in which mifepristone could be used to terminate pregnancies from seven weeks’ gestation to 10 weeks and reduce the number of in-person visits for patients from three to one. In another 2016 move, the FDA altered the dosing regimen, finding that a lower dose of mifepristone was sufficient.