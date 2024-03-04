Live updates: Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor in Colorado case, says states can't remove him from ballots

Liberal justices call Trump an 'oathbreaking insurrectionist'

In the concurring opinion, the Supreme Court justices called Trump an "oathbreaking insurrectionist."

They wrote that their ruling helped decide not only the case in Colorado but similar challenges in the future.

"In this case, the Court must decide whether Colorado may keep a Presidential candidate off the ballot on the ground that he is an oathbreaking insurrectionist and thus disqualified from holding federal office under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," they wrote. "Allowing Colorado to do so would, we agree, create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork, at odds with our Nation’s federalism principles. That is enough to resolve this case."