Live updates: Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor in Colorado case, says states can't remove him from ballots

The latest news on Supreme Court decisions:
- The Supreme Court has ruled in former President Donald Trump’s favor, saying Colorado erred when he was removed from the ballot.
- Colorado holds primary votes on Tuesday, but Trump's name remained on the ballot while the case was being litigated.
Liberal justices call Trump an 'oathbreaking insurrectionist'
In the concurring opinion, the Supreme Court justices called Trump an "oathbreaking insurrectionist."
They wrote that their ruling helped decide not only the case in Colorado but similar challenges in the future.
"In this case, the Court must decide whether Colorado may keep a Presidential candidate off the ballot on the ground that he is an oathbreaking insurrectionist and thus disqualified from holding federal office under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," they wrote. "Allowing Colorado to do so would, we agree, create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork, at odds with our Nation’s federalism principles. That is enough to resolve this case."
Trump set to speak at noon from Mar-a-Lago
Trump will address cameras at noon from his Mar-a-Lago resort, a campaign adviser said.
RFK Jr. praises high court's Colorado ruling
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who's running as a third-party presidential candidate, said Monday morning that the Supreme Court's decision was the right one.
"This is the correct outcome. I want to win a fair election — not one in which my competitors are removed through legal maneuvers," he posted on X.
Read the decision
Trump praises Colorado ballot ruling in Truth Social post: 'BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!'
In a post to his Truth Social platform shortly after the Supreme Court's Colorado ballot ruling came down, Trump wrote, "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"
The three liberal justices concurred but had issues with opinion
Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson concurred with the opinion, but had some qualms with how the majority wrote the decision.
Colorado ballot ruling was unanimous
The Supreme Court delivered a unanimous opinion on the Colorado ballot ruling.
Colorado ballot ruling applies to all states
The Supreme Court's decision applies to ballots in all states. Several states had similar lawsuits challenging Trump's eligibility to appear on their election ballots.
Court rules unanimously in Trump’s favor, says he can’t be removed from ballot
Supreme Court hands down ruling in Colorado ballot case
One box of rulings today
Supreme Court to release decisions Monday, with Trump Colorado ruling a strong possibility
The Supreme Court has indicated it will issue rulings on Monday, one of which could be the highly anticipated decision on whether Colorado can kick former President Donald Trump off the primary ballot.
The court noted on its website on Sunday afternoon that rulings are expected.
From arguments: Supreme Court signals unlikely to let Colorado kick Trump off ballot
The Supreme Court signaled deep skepticism that Colorado had the power to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
A majority of the justices appeared to think during the two-hour argument that states do not have a role in deciding whether a presidential candidate can be barred from running under a provision of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that bars people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
Justices from across the ideological spectrum raised concerns about states reaching different conclusions on whether a candidate could run, and several indicated that only Congress could enforce the provision at issue.