Live updates: Supreme Court to rule on affirmative action, student loans

The Supreme Court will wrap up what is expected to be its final week of rulings this year with decisions on some of its highest-profile cases of the term.

In what is likely to be the most impactful decision on the consideration of race in college admissions in decades, the court will rule on a pair of challenges to affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, with potential implications across higher education and beyond.

The justices also will decide whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority in trying to provide economic relief to recent college graduates through his student loan forgiveness program, which would allow an estimated 43 million borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt each.

A major ruling on LGBTQ rights also is coming in a case involving a Colorado web designer who refuses to work on gay weddings. The justices will decide whether Colorado's public accommodations law, which bars businesses open to the public from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation, violates the designer's free speech rights — with implications for similar laws across the nation.