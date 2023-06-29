Live updates: Supreme Court to rule on affirmative action, student loans

The Supreme Court will wrap up what is expected to be its final week of rulings this year with decisions on some of its highest-profile cases of the term.
In what is likely to be the most impactful decision on the consideration of race in college admissions in decades, the court will rule on a pair of challenges to affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, with potential implications across higher education and beyond.
The justices also will decide whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority in trying to provide economic relief to recent college graduates through his student loan forgiveness program, which would allow an estimated 43 million borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt each.
A major ruling on LGBTQ rights also is coming in a case involving a Colorado web designer who refuses to work on gay weddings. The justices will decide whether Colorado's public accommodations law, which bars businesses open to the public from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation, violates the designer's free speech rights — with implications for similar laws across the nation.
Latest news from the Supreme Court's rulings
- The Supreme Court will release opinions at 10 a.m. today and tomorrow.
- Elite schools are anxiously preparing for the court's ruling on the use of affirmative action in the admissions process.
- The court has unexpectedly handed wins to liberal advocates on election law, minority voting rights and Native American issues, but those rulings were not conclusive, meaning the issues could return to the conservative-majority court, with potentially very different outcomes.
- The pending rulings this week also include the case of an evangelical Christian mail carrier who is suing the U.S. Postal Service for not accommodating his request to have Sundays off.
Looming Supreme Court affirmative action ruling has elite colleges on edge
Late June is normally a peaceful time on college campuses. Not this year.
On Zoom calls, in working groups and in text chains, officials at elite schools are anxiously preparing. Within days, the Supreme Court could bar them from considering race as a factor in the admissions process.
“The truth is many colleges and universities have been preparing for this day for a long time,” Danielle Holley, incoming president of Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts, said in an interview.
Holley, who was dean of the Howard University School of Law for the last nine years, is well versed in the legal arguments for and against using race in college admissions. The daughter of two academics, she has been studying the case law since she was a young law student. Now, she’s focused on the practical implications of what the justices might do.
“Race is a critical part of how we do our work in higher education,” she said. “We don’t want tools taken away from us or our hands tied behind our back. ... I’m extremely worried.”
How the Supreme Court made it harder to overturn the 2024 election
The Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday in a major election case was bad news for John Eastman — a lawyer aligned with Donald Trump who pushed a novel legal theory in his bid to overturn the 2020 election.
Tuesday’s 6-3 ruling rejected a sweeping version of what has been dubbed the “independent state legislature theory,” which argues that state legislatures have almost unfettered powers to implement election law, free even of the normal legal review carried out by state courts.
Eastman, a conservative lawyer, had embraced the theory as part of his widely discredited argument that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to refuse to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
It failed then, and the Supreme Court’s new ruling made it clear that it and similar far-fetched theories will not fly in the 2024 election either.