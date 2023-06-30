Live updates: Supreme Court rulings on student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ protections expected today

Latest news from the Supreme Court's rulings
- The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its final opinions of the term today with a pair of major cases involving an evangelical Christian web designer who wants to be able to refuse to work on LGBTQ couples' weddings and challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
- The web designer, Lorie Smith, opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds. She sued the state of Colorado in 2016 saying she would accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service. Smith argued that, as a creative professional, she has a free speech right to refuse to undertake work that conflicts with her views.
- After the court issues its final rulings, the justices are expected to release a list of cases for the next term.
- Catch up Thursday's rulings on affirmative action here.
Medical schools will be even less diverse after affirmative action ruling, experts say
The Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling will have far-reaching consequences for Black and Latino students hoping to attend medical school and, in turn, only worsen the health disparities among people of color across the country, experts said.
After the high court’s ruling yesterday struck down affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard, many fear that medical and nursing schools and other professional institutions will no longer be able to foster diversity by considering race in their admissions processes. The decision will result in fewer Black physicians and more racial bias in the medical field, said Dr. Uché Blackstock, a physician who is the founder of Advancing Health Equity.
“Fewer Black health professionals means less culturally responsive and equitable care for Black patients,” she said. “Also, the lack of Black representation among Black health professionals is a problem for younger generations since ‘you can’t be what you can’t see.’”
Blackstock laid it out in stark terms in a string of tweets. “This is about life & death for us. Today, we are only 5% of physicians,” she wrote. “This decision will hasten the deaths of Black people in this country and we already die prematurely.”
Supreme Court expected to rule on Biden’s student debt relief plan today
The Supreme Court is poised to issue a much-anticipated ruling today that will determine whether Biden’s long-delayed plan to forgive student loan debt can move forward.
The program, which would allow eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt and is estimated to cost more than $400 billion, has been blocked since the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary hold in October. About 43 million people are eligible to participate.
The administration has estimated that the program would wipe out all federal student loan debt for about 20 million people.
Sotomayor and Jackson slam idea that U.S. is ‘colorblind’
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson accused their conservative colleagues on the Supreme Court of ignoring the persistent presence of racism in the United States in striking down affirmative action in college admissions yesterday.
Sotomayor, in a 69-page dissent in a case against Harvard, characterized the court’s ruling as one that “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”
In deciding “that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college admissions,” the court effectively “cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” she wrote.
Sotomayor, the third woman and the first Latina member of the court, has described herself as a “perfect affirmative action baby.” Jackson is the first Black woman on the court.
Biden says it would be a ‘mistake’ to try to expand the Supreme Court
Biden continued criticism of the Supreme Court‘s decision to strike down colleges’ affirmative action programs in an interview on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” but said trying to expand the court would be a “mistake.”
Asked by host Nicolle Wallace about expanding the court, Biden said that if it were expanded, it would become too politicized.
“I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy,” he said.
Wallace also asked Biden about his answer to a reporter’s question earlier yesterday about whether this Supreme Court is a “rogue court.” Biden replied to the reporter: “This is not a normal court.”
“It’s done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history, and that’s what I meant by not normal,” he said on MSNBC, citing last year’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and how the court has “ruled on a number of issues that ... had been precedent for 50, 60 years sometimes.”
Four things students need to know after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action
The Supreme Court ruling that selective colleges and universities can’t use race as a factor in admissions comes as the nation’s students have become increasingly more diverse.
Over half are Latino, Black, Asian American or Native American, said Michele Siqueiros, the president of the Campaign for College Opportunity, a nonprofit group helping Californians go to college.
“We have more eligible students ready for college than we’ve ever had,” Siqueiros said.
At the same time, Black and Latino students are still underrepresented across selective and highly selective colleges and universities — institutions where fewer than half of applicants or fewer than 20% are accepted, respectively. They’re also underrepresented in many states’ flagship universities.
We asked experts to assess what the Supreme Court ruling means for students and families.