A look back at Justice Kennedy's most influential cases

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In 30 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the majority opinion or was the deciding fifth vote in several landmark rulings, including on same-sex marriage, abortion rights and the recount of the 2000 presidential election.

Kennedy will retire at the end of next month, introducing a monumental change to the U.S. Supreme Court. Replacements are already being considered by President Trump.