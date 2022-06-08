Man with gun, knife arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officials say an armed man was arrested overnight near the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Officials say he was armed with a handgun, a knife, and pepper spray. He was stopped near — but not at — the justice’s house. And when police detained him, he said he was there to kill Kavanaugh, these officials say.

The arrest was first reported by The Washington Post.

The court confirmed some of the details in a brief statement: “At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

Officials say the man was from out of state and arrived by taxi.

Kavanaugh lives in suburban Chevy Chase, Maryland. His home was also the scene of protests after a draft of the court’s decision in the hot button abortion case was leaked last month.