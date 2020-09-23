Mourners to pay respect to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Mourners are expected to gather Wednesday to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who garnered a devoted following of admirers, as she is honored at the Supreme Court.

The formal events to honor Ginsburg come after she died Friday at the age of 87 at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by her family, after complications from pancreatic cancer.

She was the second woman appointed to the high court and served for more than 27 years.

Since her death, large crowds have visited the Supreme Court to memorialize Ginsburg with photos, flowers, candles and messages thanking her for fighting for gender equality and paving the way for women and girls.

Her casket is scheduled to arrive at the high court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Her family, close friends and members of the court will attend a private ceremony inside the court. Ginsburg’s seat and the bench in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe. A black drape has been hung over the courtroom doors, the court said.

Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose under the portico on the top of the front steps to the Supreme Court building so that the public viewing can take place outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as her casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers, the court announced earlier this week.

Ginsburg’s casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which Congress loaned to the court for the ceremony. It was a platform built in 1865 to support the casket of President Abraham Lincoln when he lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, Ginsburg’s casket will be moved to the U.S. Capitol building for another ceremony, and she will be the first woman to ever lie in state. A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery next week, the court said.