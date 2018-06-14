Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy places state's first legal sports bets after landmark Supreme Court ruling

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose.
/ Source: Associated Press
Image: US-LIFESTYLE-COURT-BETTING-NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy places a bet at the Monmouth Park Sports Book on the first day of legal sports betting in the state.Dominick Reuter / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

OCEANPORT, N.J. — New Jersey has launched sports betting.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy kicked off a new era of gambling in the state, making the first official bets on Thursday morning at Monmouth Park, a racetrack near the Jersey shore.

He placed two $20 bets — one on Germany to win soccer's World Cup and another on the New Jersey Devils to win next year's Stanley Cup.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Supreme court opens door for legal sports betting, what's next?

May.15.201802:14

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose.

The Borgata casino planned to start taking bets 30 minutes after Murphy made his.

Other casinos and tracks eventually plan to offer sports betting, but none has announced plans to do so in the next few days.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news