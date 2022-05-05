Non-scalable fence erected outside Supreme Court amid abortion-related protests

WASHINGTON — Workers began installing tall fencing around the Supreme Court Wednesday night after another evening of protests over the leaked opinion that signaled justices plan to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Eight-foot panels of fencing were erected along the south side of the Supreme Court building, which is located across the street from the U.S. Capitol. The barriers replaced smaller bike racks that were removed earlier in the evening.

Police officers on the scene described the fencing as non-scalable, similar to the security perimeter that was built around the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack.

Construction of the new fence comes as people have flocked to the area near the Supreme Court to participate in demonstrations since Monday.

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights have rallied outside the building after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggests a majority of justices are in favor of reversing the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The high court is expected to issue its ruling in the Mississippi abortion case in late June or early July, which will almost certainly lead to additional protests in Washington.

Fencing installed around the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot remained in place for six months, until July 2021. Similar barriers were put up last fall for the "Justice for J6" rally and earlier this year ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address in early March.