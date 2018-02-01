One of these women could be Trump's Supreme Court pick

And, important to both sides on the political spectrum, Trump's nominee, if it's a woman, would be the first appointed to the court likely to thrill hard-line conservatives. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan, rankled the political right by refusing to upend the controversial Roe v. Wade decision that overturned state laws banning abortion and sometimes siding with the court's liberals on other issues.

Trump may find irresistible the temptation to nominate Barrett, who deeply endeared herself to conservatives during a nomination battle to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals when she went back and forth with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., over aspects of Barrett's Roman Catholic faith.

Barrett "already went thru the meat grinder in her confirmation hearings and was fantastic," Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host and former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote recently on Twitter. "She'd be a phenomenal SCOTUS Justice."

Here's a look at women who Trump might tap to serve on the high court:

AMY CONEY BARRETT

Barrett, 46, is the newest justice on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, having been confirmed by the Senate, 55-43, in October of last year. She received support from Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Tim Kaine of Virginia, all of whom are up for re-election in 2018. Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, one of the most politically vulnerable incumbents in the country, did not vote on her confirmation.

Barrett, a professor at the University of Notre Dame law school, excites conservatives for the very same reason liberals are wary of her: a possible battle over her Catholic faith and whether it would inform her decision-making on abortion and other social issues.

Liberals may be particularly concerned over Barrett's affiliation with a charismatic Christian group called People of Praise.

"The dogma lives loudly within you," Feinstein, who is Jewish but attended a private Catholic high school, charged during Barrett's confirmation hearing.

Barrett assured senators that she would rule according to the law and not her personal beliefs, and conservatives cried foul, arguing that Democratic lawmakers were improperly applying a religious test to the nominee.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, told NBC News that "a woman like Barrett ... would be a welcome addition" to the court.

"She is respected by pro-life movement leaders and grass roots, and beloved by her students — having been thrice named 'Outstanding Professor of the Year' by Notre Dame graduates," Dannefelser said. "More important than gender, however, will always be a nominee's approach to the Constitution."