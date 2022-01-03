IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite their challenge

Abortion providers argue that Texas officials and a federal appeals court are stalling.
Inside The Whole Women's Health Abortion Clinic As Scalia Death Upends Case Involving Texas Abortion Safety Rules
A medical assistant arranges tools for a procedure at the Whole Woman's Health abortion clinic in San Antonio, on Feb. 16, 2016.Matthew Busch / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Pete Williams

WASHINGTON — Opponents of the Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to get the case back in the hands of a federal judge so they can resume their legal fight.

The Supreme Court last month rejected a claim by Texas that the law known as S.B. 8 was immune to challenges in federal court, but the ruling limited opponents of the law to suing state medical licensing officials. That meant abortion providers in Texas could only seek to block those officials from taking away their medical licenses.

The ruling also meant opponents were unable to block the most novel feature of the Texas law, which allows anyone to file a lawsuit against an abortion provider and seek a minimum of $10,000.

The Supreme Court in December sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Now, abortion providers say the case is stuck there and should be returned to a federal trial judge in Texas so that they can proceed with their legal challenge.

Texas has asked the appeals court to consider what it says are lingering legal questions about the ability of the abortion providers to sue licensing officials. Lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights said in petition filed Monday that the Supreme Court has already decided that issue and that Texas and the appeals court are stalling.

"The Fifth Circuit has no issues left to resolve in the appeal before it and no authority to retain jurisdiction," lawyers for the center told the Supreme Court, adding that Texas is "not entitled to a second bite at the apple."

In the meantime, thousands of Texans have "been unable to exercise their federal constitutional right to terminate their pregnancy," the attorneys said.

The Supreme Court will likely seek a response from Texas before taking any action on the request.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.