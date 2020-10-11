Read Amy Coney Barrett's full opening statement ahead of her Senate confirmation hearings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is set to address the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, the first day of the confirmation hearings on her Supreme Court nomination.

Barrett does not mention her conservatism or her religious views in the four-page statement, and will tell senators tomorrow that courts are "not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life."

The hearings are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Monday and last through Thursday.

Read her full opening statement below.