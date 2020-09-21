Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose this week at the U.S. Supreme Court, the building where she worked for 27 years until cancer claimed her life on Friday.

The court announced Monday that the legendary judge will lie in repose at the court on Wednesday and Thursday. The feminist icon will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.

Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol, according to Pelosi's office, and only the second Supreme Court justice to do be so honored, according to the Architect of the Capitol's office and House.gov’s history page. The first was William Howard Taft — a former chief justice of the high court as well as former president.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Rosa Parks was the first woman to lie in honor at the Capitol, which is a designation for non-office-holding citizens.

The public will not be allowed inside the court or the Capitol, but Ginsburg's casket will lie under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building to allow for a public viewing outdoors, the court said.

The casket is scheduled to arrive in front of the court just before 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, with former law clerks serving as honorary pallbearers. The casket will then be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which is being loaned to the court by Congress.

A private ceremony will be held in the Great Hall at 9:30 a.m. attended by Ginsburg’s family, close friends, and members of the nation's highest court.

Members of the public can then pay respects in front of the building from about 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Ginsburg will then lie in state in National Statuary Hall of the Capitol Building on Friday, where a private ceremony will be held in the morning.

Ginsburg's seat on the bench was draped in black bunting on Sunday, a Supreme Court tradition.

The court also said there will be a private interment service for Ginsburg next week at Arlington National Cemetery.