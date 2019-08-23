Breaking News Emails
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent a fresh round of treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, the high court said in a statement Friday.
The three-week radiation treatment, performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, was administered after doctors discovered a "localized malignant tumor" on her pancreas on July 31, a statement from the court said.
The treatment was administered in an outpatient setting for a three-week period that began August 5.
In the statement, the court said that there was “no evidence of disease” anywhere else in her body.
"The Justice tolerated treatment well," the court said. "The tumor was treated definitively" and "no further treatment is needed at this time," it added.
The tumor is the 86-year-old justice’s latest bout with cancer. She has suffered a number of health setbacks in recent months, including a fall that fractured three ribs in November followed by surgery to remove two cancerous growths from her lung at the end of December. She missed oral arguments for a case in January, the first she had missed courtroom arguments in 25 years.
Ginsburg had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.
Affectionately known as "RBG," Ginsburg is the court's oldest serving justice and was nominated in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.
If the liberal Ginsburg were to step down from the bench, that would enable President Donald Trump to name her replacement. The nine-person court is currently made up of five Republican nominees and four Democratic nominees. Trump has so far in his presidency nominated, and seen confirmed, two of the justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.