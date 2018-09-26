See Brett Kavanaugh's 1982 summer calendar, the time of Christine Blasey Ford's assault accusation

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Brett Kavanaugh’s lawyers have submitted his calendars from the summer of 1982 to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of their defense against Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

The green-and-white calendar, labeled “Northwestern Mutual Audubon” on the front, contains reminders about Kavanaugh’s plans for that summer — including days he was “grounded” or slated to go to parties.

The words “BEACH WEEK” are written in bold capital letters across the boxes for June 5 to June 11. The box for June 12 suggests he planned to spend the night in Rehoboth, a beach community in Delaware.

The calendar notes the days he was scheduled to do mundane chores or household tasks — cut the lawn, get a haircut, refill prescriptions, finish his homework. It also notes when he planned to see the movies “Rocky III” and “Poltergeist.”