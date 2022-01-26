Senate Democrats eye speedy SCOTUS confirmation process to replace retiring Breyer

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are vowing to move quickly in the coming confirmation battle over a Supreme Court seat expected to be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer this summer.

“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Wednesday.

Biden promised during his campaign to nominate a Black woman with the first vacancy and liberal senators quickly called on him to fulfill that promise.

Democrats run the 50-50 chamber with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That gives them control of the Judiciary Committee, where hearings are likely to take place, and the Senate floor, where any nominee will face a final vote on President Joe Biden's eventual nominee.

Confirming a Supreme Court pick requires a simple majority, meaning Democrats could approve a nominee without Republican support if they stay united. The 60-vote Senate rule was abolished for high court picks in 2017.

While Democrats have sole power to execute confirmation hearings — like Republicans did under former President Donald Trump — it is still likely to be a pitched battle. After a nominee is named, opposition groups will work to dig up dirt on the individual and Republican senators can be expected to try to leverage that research to gin up opposition among their voters.

While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have broken with their party on major legislative ambitions, they have tended to be reliable votes for Biden's judicial nominees.

"Justice Breyer has led an exemplary and distinguished career in public service. I’m grateful to him for all that he has done to create a more fair and just country for all Americans," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the No. 3 Democrat in the chamber, said in a statement.

"I trust President Biden to move forward an exceptional nominee who will uphold all Americans’ rights and liberties—including protecting voting rights and reproductive rights. I am ready to move as quickly as possible to consider and confirm a highly qualified nominee who will break barriers and make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States," Murray said.

Some Republicans who have supported Democratic-picked justices in the past could also be up for grabs, such Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who voted for Obama picks Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said Tuesday regarding Breyer's successor: "If all Democrats hang together – which I expect they will – they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support."

The debate will come at a time of heightened tensions regarding the Supreme Court, which is poised to rule on high-profile cases this year involving the future of legal abortion, gun rights and affirmative action.

Democrats remain furious at Senate Republicans for refusing to allow a vote on former President Barack Obama's nominee for a vacancy in 2016, citing the upcoming election. After Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, they moved to quickly confirm conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett the week before the 2020 presidential election.

Confirming a liberal justice to replace the 83-year-old Breyer, who was nominated by Bill Clinton, would not disrupt the 6 to 3 conservative balance on the high court. But it would likely keep the seat in liberal hands for years to come.